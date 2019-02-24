Try 1 month for 99¢
College

BIG 12

Oklahoma St. 27, Iowa 12

Missouri 23, Iowa St. 15

Air Force 31, North Colorado 6

Oklahoma 20, North Dakota St. 18

South Dakota St. 22, West Virginia 19

BIG TEN

Maryland 22, Rider 16

Penn St. 47, Buffalo 3

Michigan 37, Clarion 6

Wisconsin 30, SIU-Edwardsville 15

Indiana 32, Chattanooga 0

Central Michigan 20, Purdue 15

