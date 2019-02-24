College
BIG 12
Oklahoma St. 27, Iowa 12
Missouri 23, Iowa St. 15
Air Force 31, North Colorado 6
Oklahoma 20, North Dakota St. 18
South Dakota St. 22, West Virginia 19
BIG TEN
Maryland 22, Rider 16
Penn St. 47, Buffalo 3
Michigan 37, Clarion 6
Wisconsin 30, SIU-Edwardsville 15
Indiana 32, Chattanooga 0
Central Michigan 20, Purdue 15
