College
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Northern Iowa 29, Air Force 9
Iowa St. 36, West Virginia 3
Northern Colorado 17, CSU Bakersfield 16
Fresno St. 38, South Dakota St. 3
Big Ten
Michigan 23, Purdue 9
Penn St. 25, Nebraska 6
Minnesota 29, Northwestern 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.