College
BIG 12
Northern Iowa 27, West Virginia 19
Oklahoma St. 23, Minnesota 9
Wisconsin 22, Utah Valley 17
Nebraska 22, Wyoming 12
BIG TEN
Ohio St. 22, Arizona St. 17
Wisconsin 22, Princeton 18
Northwestern 20, Virginia Tech 16
Michigan 21, Lehigh 13
