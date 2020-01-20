Wrestling: College scores
Wrestling: College scores

College

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Northern Iowa 28, Air Force 12

Oklahoma 22, West Virginia 18

North Dakota St. at Iowa St., ppd.

Big Ten

Michigan 22, Minnesota 15

Michigan St. 36, Maryland 0

Ohio St. 28, Illinois 6

Penn St. 38, Rutgers 6

