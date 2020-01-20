Wrestling: College scores

College
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Northern Iowa 28, Air Force 12
Oklahoma 22, West Virginia 18
North Dakota St. at Iowa St., ppd.
Big Ten
Michigan 22, Minnesota 15
Michigan St. 36, Maryland 0
Ohio St. 28, Illinois 6
Penn St. 38, Rutgers 6
