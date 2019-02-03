College
Big 12
Iowa St. 53, Utah Valley 0
Oklahoma St. 27, Lehigh 6
Fresno St. 21, Wyoming 12
Wyoming 25, CSU Bakersfield 6
Big Ten
Iowa 20, Nebraska 13
Minnesota 24, Purdue 11
Ohio St. 27, Northwestern 15
Rutgers 19, Princeton 18
