College men
NORTHERN SUN
St. Cloud St. 42, SW Minnesota St. 0
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 47, Simpson 3
Summary
WARTBURG 47, SIMPSON 3
125 -- Dylan McChesney (Simp) dec. Noah Padilla, 8-3. 133 -- Kris Rumph (Wart) pinned Josh Bower, 1:37. 141 -- Nick Meling (Wart) maj. dec. Sam McCoy, 14-4. 149 -- Brady Fritz (Wart) pinned Jakob Slavin, 1:03. 157 -- Martine Sandoval (Wart) pinned Robby Silva, 2:09. 165 -- Max Forsyth (Wart) won by forfeit. 174 -- Paul Calo (Wart) Tech. fall over Noah Kirtley, 20-2, 184 -- Bronson Harmon (Wart) maj. dec. Shyler Langley, 15-5, 197 -- Kobe Woods (Wart) maj. dec. Sam Mathis, 14-3, 285 -- Eli Pannell (Wart) pinned Colton Kinnison, :52.
Records: Wartburg 2-0, Simpson 0-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.