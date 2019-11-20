clip art wrestling

College men

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 42, SW Minnesota St. 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 47, Simpson 3

Summary

WARTBURG 47, SIMPSON 3

125 -- Dylan McChesney (Simp) dec. Noah Padilla, 8-3. 133 -- Kris Rumph (Wart) pinned Josh Bower, 1:37. 141 -- Nick Meling (Wart) maj. dec. Sam McCoy, 14-4. 149 -- Brady Fritz (Wart) pinned Jakob Slavin, 1:03. 157 -- Martine Sandoval (Wart) pinned Robby Silva, 2:09. 165 -- Max Forsyth (Wart) won by forfeit. 174 -- Paul Calo (Wart) Tech. fall over Noah Kirtley, 20-2, 184 -- Bronson Harmon (Wart) maj. dec. Shyler Langley, 15-5, 197 -- Kobe Woods (Wart) maj. dec. Sam Mathis, 14-3, 285 -- Eli Pannell (Wart) pinned Colton Kinnison, :52.

Records: Wartburg 2-0, Simpson 0-2.

