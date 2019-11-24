clip art wrestling

College men

BIG 12

Nebraska 23, Northern Iowa 19

Iowa 29, Iowa St. 6

Oklahoma St. 21, Minnesota 12

Northwestern 28, North Dakota St. 18

BIG TEN

Michigan 22, Central Michigan 12

Oklahoma St. 21, Minnesota 12

Northwestern 28, North Dakota St. 18

NORTHERN SUN

Minot St. 19, U-Mary 16

