College men
BIG 12
Nebraska 23, Northern Iowa 19
Iowa 29, Iowa St. 6
Oklahoma St. 21, Minnesota 12
Northwestern 28, North Dakota St. 18
BIG TEN
Iowa 29, Iowa St. 6
Nebraska 23, Northern Iowa 19
Michigan 22, Central Michigan 12
Oklahoma St. 21, Minnesota 12
Northwestern 28, North Dakota St. 18
NORTHERN SUN
Minot St. 19, U-Mary 16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.