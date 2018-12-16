Try 1 month for 99¢
College

BIG 12

Iowa St. 33, Ohio 6

Cornell 21, Northern Iowa 14

Oklahoma St. 47, Northern Colorado 0

Oklahoma 20, Appalachian St. 12

South Dakota St. 19, Oregon St. 17

BIG TEN

Rutgers 28, Rider 6

North Carolina St. 18, Nebraska 17

