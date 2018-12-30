Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

BIG TEN

Minnesota 51, Kent St. 0

Wyoming 20, Michigan St. 13

Cornell 32, Indiana 10

Missouri 41, Purdue 3

Kent St. 18, Michigan St. 17

North Carolina St. 24, Indiana 9

Purdue 23, West Virginia 20

BIG 12

North Carolina 23, Utah Valley 11

West Virginia 19, North Dakota St. 17

North Carolina 20, North Dakota St. 10

Minnesota 36, Utah Valley 6

North Dakota St. 33, Indiana 9

AMERICAN RIVERS

Chicago Duals

Dubuque 27, Harper 21

Dubuque 26, Mount St. Joseph 19

Manchester 37, Dubuque 12

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments