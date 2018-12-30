College
BIG TEN
Minnesota 51, Kent St. 0
Wyoming 20, Michigan St. 13
Cornell 32, Indiana 10
Missouri 41, Purdue 3
Kent St. 18, Michigan St. 17
North Carolina St. 24, Indiana 9
Purdue 23, West Virginia 20
BIG 12
North Carolina 23, Utah Valley 11
West Virginia 19, North Dakota St. 17
North Carolina 20, North Dakota St. 10
Minnesota 36, Utah Valley 6
North Dakota St. 33, Indiana 9
AMERICAN RIVERS
Chicago Duals
Dubuque 27, Harper 21
Dubuque 26, Mount St. Joseph 19
Manchester 37, Dubuque 12
