College
BIG 12
Northern Iowa 28, Oklahoma 9
Oklahoma St. 22, Iowa St. 15
North Dakota St. 30, Northern Colorado 7
Wyoming 33, West Virginia 15
BIG TEN
Iowa 32, Northwestern 7
Michigan St. 28, Maryland 12
Penn St. 35, Indiana 9
Nebraska 30, Illinois 9
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 16, Upper Iowa 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.