College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Loras 28, Central 12
Prep
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 72, Clear Creek-Amana 6
Don Bosco 66, East Buchanan 12
Nashua-Plainfield 51, Riceville 24
Nashua-Plainfield 76, Tripoli 6
West Fork 30, Tripoli 18
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 52, Mason City 21
Iowa Falls-Alden 72, Collins-Maxwell 10
Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Forest City 29
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Belmond-Klemme 15
TOP OF IOWA
Nashua-Plainfield 51, Riceville 24
Nashua-Plainfield 76, Tripoli 6
Nashua-Plainfield 78, West Fork 6
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Belmond-Klemme 15
Eagle Grove 51, Belmond-Klemme 23
Forest City 75, Collins-Maxwell 0
TRI-RIVERS
Don Bosco 66, East Buchanan 12
East Buchanan 42, Clear Creek-Amana 24
