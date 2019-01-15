Try 1 month for 99¢
College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 28, Central 12

Prep

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 72, Clear Creek-Amana 6

Don Bosco 66, East Buchanan 12

Nashua-Plainfield 51, Riceville 24

Nashua-Plainfield 76, Tripoli 6

West Fork 30, Tripoli 18

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 52, Mason City 21

Iowa Falls-Alden 72, Collins-Maxwell 10

Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Forest City 29

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Belmond-Klemme 15

TOP OF IOWA

Nashua-Plainfield 78, West Fork 6

Eagle Grove 51, Belmond-Klemme 23

Forest City 75, Collins-Maxwell 0

TRI-RIVERS

East Buchanan 42, Clear Creek-Amana 24

