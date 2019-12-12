clip art wrestling

College

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 28, SW Minnesota St. 6

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 45, Neb. Wesleyan 4

IOWA COLLEGES

St.. Olaf 45, Waldorf 12

Summary

UPPER IOWA 28, SW MINN. ST. 12

125 -- Philip Ihde (UIU) dec. Ben Emrich, 8-2, 133 -- Justin Folley (UIU) dec. Brock Buysse, 9-2, 141 -- Justin Sampson (SWMS) dec. Ryan Schmalen, 3-2, 149 -- Robert Shields (SWMS) dec. Chance Throndson, 4-2, 157 -- Mac Spotts (UIU) dec. Nathan Moore, 6-5, 165 -- Brock Benitz (UIU) pinned Kevin Bostwich, 3:53, 174 -- Dalton Nelson (UIU) dec. Hayden Voxland, 8-5, 184 -- Dalton Hanhn (UIU) dec. Cole Hennen, 3-2, 197 -- Nick Baumler (UIU) maj. dec. Jackson Ryan (SWMS), 10-2, 285 -- Triston Westerlund (UIU) dec.. Andrew Petersen, 2-1.

Prep

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 15

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 40, Dubuque Wahlert 27

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, Iowa City Liberty 12

Dubuque Senior 43, Cedar Rapids Xavier 29

Dubuque Hempstead 44, Iowa City West 30

Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Waterloo East 12

Waterloo West 52, Linn-Mar 27

Western Dubuque 45, Iowa City High 28

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco 82, Aplington-Parkersburg 12

Don Bosco 65, Denver 7

AGWSR 42, North Tama 12

AGWSR 66, Baxter 6

North Tama 54, Baxter 6

Waterloo Columbus 45, North Tama 27

Waterloo Columbus 52, Baxter 6

NORTH CENTRAL

Ballard 44, Webster City 36

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Clear Lake 41

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, St, Edmond 9

Clear Lake 36, Saint Edmond 18

Algona 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 30

Humboldt 41, Algona 23

Humboldt 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 22

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Denver 70, AP-GC 12

Don Bosco 82, AP-GC 12

Don Bosco 65, Denver 7

AGWSR 42, North Tama 12

AGWSR 66, Baxter 6

AGWSR 41, Waterloo Columbus 39

Waterloo Columbus 45, North Tama 27

Waterloo Columbus 52, Baxter 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, Jesup 22

East Marshall 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33

East Marshall 64, Jesup 19

Union 47, Dike-New Hartford 21

SH-BCLUW 30, Dike-New Hartford 30

Union 57,SH-BCLUW 23

Hudson 36, West Marshall 30

Hudson 66, Wapsie Valley 18

West Marshall 56, Wapsie Valley 26

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 27, NH-TV Chickasaws 22

South Winneshiek 42, Oelwein 27

Charles City 67 Oelwein 12

East Buchanan 43, Oelwein 42

Charles City 44, South Winneshiek 30

Charles City 59, East Buchanan 21

South Winneshiek 54, East Buchanan 26

Waverly-Shell 66, Waukon 15

TOP OF IOWA

Central Springs 65, Saint Ansgar 6

Lake Mills 52, Central Springs 22

Central Springs 66, North Union 9

Lake Mills 76, North Union 6

Saint Ansgar 48, North Union 24

Lake Mills 75, Saint Ansgar 6

Nashua-Plainfield 58,Eagle Grove 24

Eagle Grove 43, Northwood-Kensett 26

Eagle Grove 45, West Fork 30

Nashua-Plainfield 54, Northwood-Kensett 21

Eagle Grove 43, Northwood-Kensett 36

Nashua-Plainfield 67, West Fork 12

Forest City 48, West Hancock 24

Forest City 66, Mason City Newman 10

Osage 41, Forest City 21

West Hancock 48, Mason City Newman 19

Osage 76, Mason City Newman 6

Osage 56, West Hancock 18

TRI-RIVERS

East Buchanan 43, Oelwein 42

Charles City 59, East Buchanan 21

South Winneshiek 54, East Buchanan 26

Alburnett 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 30

Clear Creek Amana 40, Alburnett 40

South Tama 51, Alburnett 27

Central Elkader 24, Central City 24

MFL MarMac 72, Central City 12

North Crawford/Seneca 30, Central City 24

Postville 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 30

Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Clayton Ridge 24

Lisbon 54, Solon 18

UPPER IOWA

Central Elkader 24, Central City 24

MFL MarMac 72, Central City 12

Central Elkader 36, North Crawford/Seneca 30

MFL MarMac 60, Central Elkader 16

MFL MarMac 69, North Crawford/Seneca

Postville 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 30

Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Clayton Ridge 24

Postville 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 30

Postville 42, Clayton Ridge 18

South Winneshiek 42, Oelwein 27

Charles City 44, South Winneshiek 30

Charles City 59, East Buchanan 21

South Winneshiek 54, East Buchanan 26

WAMAC

Alburnett 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 30

Clear Creek Amana 40, Alburnett 40

South Tama 51, Alburnett 27

South Tama 55, Clear Creek Amana 12

Clear Creek Amana 40, Vinton-Shellsburg 36

South Tama 69, Vinton-Shellsburg 6

Lisbon 54, Solon 18

West Delaware 53, Solon 14

