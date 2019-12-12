College
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 28, SW Minnesota St. 6
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 45, Neb. Wesleyan 4
IOWA COLLEGES
St.. Olaf 45, Waldorf 12
Summary
UPPER IOWA 28, SW MINN. ST. 12
125 -- Philip Ihde (UIU) dec. Ben Emrich, 8-2, 133 -- Justin Folley (UIU) dec. Brock Buysse, 9-2, 141 -- Justin Sampson (SWMS) dec. Ryan Schmalen, 3-2, 149 -- Robert Shields (SWMS) dec. Chance Throndson, 4-2, 157 -- Mac Spotts (UIU) dec. Nathan Moore, 6-5, 165 -- Brock Benitz (UIU) pinned Kevin Bostwich, 3:53, 174 -- Dalton Nelson (UIU) dec. Hayden Voxland, 8-5, 184 -- Dalton Hanhn (UIU) dec. Cole Hennen, 3-2, 197 -- Nick Baumler (UIU) maj. dec. Jackson Ryan (SWMS), 10-2, 285 -- Triston Westerlund (UIU) dec.. Andrew Petersen, 2-1.
Prep
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 15
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 40, Dubuque Wahlert 27
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, Iowa City Liberty 12
Dubuque Senior 43, Cedar Rapids Xavier 29
Dubuque Hempstead 44, Iowa City West 30
Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Waterloo East 12
Waterloo West 52, Linn-Mar 27
Western Dubuque 45, Iowa City High 28
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco 82, Aplington-Parkersburg 12
Don Bosco 65, Denver 7
AGWSR 42, North Tama 12
AGWSR 66, Baxter 6
North Tama 54, Baxter 6
Waterloo Columbus 45, North Tama 27
Waterloo Columbus 52, Baxter 6
NORTH CENTRAL
Ballard 44, Webster City 36
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Clear Lake 41
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, St, Edmond 9
Clear Lake 36, Saint Edmond 18
Algona 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 30
Humboldt 41, Algona 23
Humboldt 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 22
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Denver 70, AP-GC 12
Don Bosco 82, AP-GC 12
Don Bosco 65, Denver 7
AGWSR 42, North Tama 12
AGWSR 66, Baxter 6
AGWSR 41, Waterloo Columbus 39
Waterloo Columbus 45, North Tama 27
Waterloo Columbus 52, Baxter 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, Jesup 22
East Marshall 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33
East Marshall 64, Jesup 19
Union 47, Dike-New Hartford 21
SH-BCLUW 30, Dike-New Hartford 30
Union 57,SH-BCLUW 23
Hudson 36, West Marshall 30
Hudson 66, Wapsie Valley 18
West Marshall 56, Wapsie Valley 26
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 27, NH-TV Chickasaws 22
South Winneshiek 42, Oelwein 27
Charles City 67 Oelwein 12
East Buchanan 43, Oelwein 42
Charles City 44, South Winneshiek 30
Charles City 59, East Buchanan 21
South Winneshiek 54, East Buchanan 26
Waverly-Shell 66, Waukon 15
TOP OF IOWA
Central Springs 65, Saint Ansgar 6
Lake Mills 52, Central Springs 22
Central Springs 66, North Union 9
Lake Mills 76, North Union 6
Saint Ansgar 48, North Union 24
Lake Mills 75, Saint Ansgar 6
Nashua-Plainfield 58,Eagle Grove 24
Eagle Grove 43, Northwood-Kensett 26
Eagle Grove 45, West Fork 30
Nashua-Plainfield 54, Northwood-Kensett 21
Eagle Grove 43, Northwood-Kensett 36
Nashua-Plainfield 67, West Fork 12
Forest City 48, West Hancock 24
Forest City 66, Mason City Newman 10
Osage 41, Forest City 21
West Hancock 48, Mason City Newman 19
Osage 76, Mason City Newman 6
Osage 56, West Hancock 18
TRI-RIVERS
East Buchanan 43, Oelwein 42
Charles City 59, East Buchanan 21
South Winneshiek 54, East Buchanan 26
Alburnett 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 30
Clear Creek Amana 40, Alburnett 40
South Tama 51, Alburnett 27
Central Elkader 24, Central City 24
MFL MarMac 72, Central City 12
North Crawford/Seneca 30, Central City 24
Postville 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 30
Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Clayton Ridge 24
Lisbon 54, Solon 18
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader 24, Central City 24
MFL MarMac 72, Central City 12
Central Elkader 36, North Crawford/Seneca 30
MFL MarMac 60, Central Elkader 16
MFL MarMac 69, North Crawford/Seneca
Postville 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 30
Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Clayton Ridge 24
Postville 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 30
Postville 42, Clayton Ridge 18
South Winneshiek 42, Oelwein 27
Charles City 44, South Winneshiek 30
Charles City 59, East Buchanan 21
South Winneshiek 54, East Buchanan 26
WAMAC
Alburnett 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 30
Clear Creek Amana 40, Alburnett 40
South Tama 51, Alburnett 27
South Tama 55, Clear Creek Amana 12
Clear Creek Amana 40, Vinton-Shellsburg 36
South Tama 69, Vinton-Shellsburg 6
Lisbon 54, Solon 18
West Delaware 53, Solon 14
