College

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 35, SW Minnesota St. 6

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 36, Dubuque 3

Augustana (Ill.) 27, Simpson 23

Central 45, Augustana (Ill.) 4

Summary

LUTHER 36, DUBUQUE 3

149 -- Valdez (Luth) dec. Krulas, 11-5, 157 -- Miller (Luth) maj. dec. Durham, 12-3, 165 -- Weaver (Luth) dec. Anderson, 7-2, 174 -- Suarez (Luth) tech. fall over Milazzo, 20-2, 184 -- Kuehn (Luth) tech. fall over Royce, 18-1, 197 -- Weaver (Luth) dec. Cain, 3-2, 285 -- Kennedy (Luth) pinned Patrella, 2:40, 125 -- Murphy (Luth) dec. Black, 7-5, 133 -- DiFlore (Luth) maj. dec. Diaz, 14-3, 141 -- Meyer (Dub) dec. Schmidt, 6-3.

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 40, Western Dubuque 28

Waterloo East 42, Cedar Rapids Washington 39

Waterloo West 42, Iowa City Liberty 39

Dike-New Hartford 42, Columbus 15

Denver 82, Columbus 0

Charles City 72, Columbus 12

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 60, Dubuque Senior 24

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54, Dubuque Hempstead 24

Iowa City High 64, Cedar Rapids Xavier 15

Iowa City West 48, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 22

Linn-Mar 61, Dubuque Wahlert 16

IOWA STAR

Union 63, North Tama 15

North Tama 36, GC-AP 33

Don Bosco 72, Jesup 6

Don Bosco 70, Midland 9

Don Bosco 71, Wapsie Valley 3

Starmont 33, Riceville 33

Riceville 42, Central Elkader 0

MFL MarMac 75, Riceville 0

NORTH CENTRAL

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, Algona 41

Algona 66,  Saint Edmond 12

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38, Webster City 37

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 36

Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Webster City 30

Humboldt 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 29

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Union 59, AP-GC 22

Denver 66, Charles City 6

Charles City 68, Dike-New Hartford 12

Denver 75, Dike-New Hartford 4

Sumner-Fredericksburg 43, Hudson 36

Hudson 42, SH-BCLUW 25

Sumner-Fredericksburg 37, SH-BCLUW 33

Jesup 42, Midland 36

Wapsie Valley 48, Midland 18

Wapsie Valley 42, Jesup 18

East Marshall 54, AGWSR 22

West Marshall 48, East Marshall 30

West Marshall 48, AGWSR 27

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waverly-Shell Rock 35, West Delaware 25

TOP OF IOWA

Forest City 45, Belmond-Klemme 30

Eagle Grove 54, Belmond-Klemme 27

Central Springs 69, Belmond-Klemme 6

Central Springs 49, Eagle Grove 23

Forest City 42, Eagle Grove 33

Central Springs 57, Forest City 0 Central Springs

Mason Newman 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37

Nashua-Plainfield 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 22

Lake Mills 73, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

Lake Mills 66, Nashua-Plainfield 13

Nashua-Plainfield 42, Mason Newman 38

Lake Mills 54, Mason Newman 21

Osage 57, North Butler-Clarksville 18

North Butler-Clarksville 54, Northwood-Kensett 18

North Butler 57, North Union 18

Osage 63, Northwood-Kensett 15

Osage 72, North Union 12

Northwood-Kensett 46, North Union 12

Saint Ansgar 60, Rockford 0

West Fork 42, Rockford 6

West Hancock 78, Rockford 4

TRI-RIVERS

Starmont 66, Central Elkader 6

UPPER IOWA

North Crawford/Seneca 42, Central Elkader 0

MFL MarMac 74, North Crawford/Seneca 0

Riceville 42, Central Elkader 0

