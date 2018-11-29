College
NORTHERN SUN
St. Cloud St. 35, SW Minnesota St. 6
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 36, Dubuque 3
Augustana (Ill.) 27, Simpson 23
Central 45, Augustana (Ill.) 4
Summary
LUTHER 36, DUBUQUE 3
149 -- Valdez (Luth) dec. Krulas, 11-5, 157 -- Miller (Luth) maj. dec. Durham, 12-3, 165 -- Weaver (Luth) dec. Anderson, 7-2, 174 -- Suarez (Luth) tech. fall over Milazzo, 20-2, 184 -- Kuehn (Luth) tech. fall over Royce, 18-1, 197 -- Weaver (Luth) dec. Cain, 3-2, 285 -- Kennedy (Luth) pinned Patrella, 2:40, 125 -- Murphy (Luth) dec. Black, 7-5, 133 -- DiFlore (Luth) maj. dec. Diaz, 14-3, 141 -- Meyer (Dub) dec. Schmidt, 6-3.
Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 40, Western Dubuque 28
Waterloo East 42, Cedar Rapids Washington 39
Waterloo West 42, Iowa City Liberty 39
Dike-New Hartford 42, Columbus 15
Denver 82, Columbus 0
Charles City 72, Columbus 12
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 60, Dubuque Senior 24
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54, Dubuque Hempstead 24
Iowa City High 64, Cedar Rapids Xavier 15
Iowa City West 48, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 22
Linn-Mar 61, Dubuque Wahlert 16
IOWA STAR
Union 63, North Tama 15
North Tama 36, GC-AP 33
Don Bosco 72, Jesup 6
Don Bosco 70, Midland 9
Don Bosco 71, Wapsie Valley 3
Starmont 33, Riceville 33
Riceville 42, Central Elkader 0
MFL MarMac 75, Riceville 0
NORTH CENTRAL
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, Algona 41
Algona 66, Saint Edmond 12
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38, Webster City 37
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 36
Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Webster City 30
Humboldt 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 29
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Union 59, AP-GC 22
Denver 66, Charles City 6
Dike-New Hartford 42, Waterloo Columbus 15
Denver 82, Waterloo Columbus 0
Charles City 72, Waterloo Columbus 12
Charles City 68, Dike-New Hartford 12
Denver 75, Dike-New Hartford 4
Sumner-Fredericksburg 43, Hudson 36
Hudson 42, SH-BCLUW 25
Sumner-Fredericksburg 37, SH-BCLUW 33
Jesup 42, Midland 36
Wapsie Valley 48, Midland 18
Wapsie Valley 42, Jesup 18
East Marshall 54, AGWSR 22
West Marshall 48, East Marshall 30
West Marshall 48, AGWSR 27
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waverly-Shell Rock 35, West Delaware 25
TOP OF IOWA
Forest City 45, Belmond-Klemme 30
Eagle Grove 54, Belmond-Klemme 27
Central Springs 69, Belmond-Klemme 6
Central Springs 49, Eagle Grove 23
Forest City 42, Eagle Grove 33
Central Springs 57, Forest City 0 Central Springs
Mason Newman 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37
Nashua-Plainfield 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 22
Lake Mills 73, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Lake Mills 66, Nashua-Plainfield 13
Nashua-Plainfield 42, Mason Newman 38
Lake Mills 54, Mason Newman 21
Osage 57, North Butler-Clarksville 18
North Butler-Clarksville 54, Northwood-Kensett 18
North Butler 57, North Union 18
Osage 63, Northwood-Kensett 15
Osage 72, North Union 12
Northwood-Kensett 46, North Union 12
Saint Ansgar 60, Rockford 0
West Fork 42, Rockford 6
West Hancock 78, Rockford 4
TRI-RIVERS
Starmont 66, Central Elkader 6
UPPER IOWA
North Crawford/Seneca 42, Central Elkader 0
MFL MarMac 74, North Crawford/Seneca 0
