College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Dubuque 39, Augustana (Ill.) 10
Prep
AREA
Don Bosco 74, South Winneshiek 0
Don Bosco 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, South Winneshiek 25
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, North Butler-Clarksville 24
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78, Nevada 6
North Butler-Clarksville 69, Nevada 12
Forest City 54, South Hamilton 30
Forest City 42, Belmond-Klemme 36
Belle Plaine 39, Iowa City West JV 30
Colfax-Mingo 54, Collins-Maxwell 11
Baxter 36, Collins-Maxwell 24
Colfax-Mingo 54, Baxter 6
Algona 42, Okoboji 31
Blue Earth (Minn.) 48, Algona 24
Algona 45, Estherville-Lincoln Central 22
Clear Lake 48, Charles City 34
Hudson 66, Belle Plaine 3
Hudson 52, Iowa City West JV 24
Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, South Winneshiek 25
New Hampton/Turkey Valley 52, Center Point-Urbana 22
New Hampton/Turkey Valley 45, Union Community 24
South Hamilton 45, Belmond-Klemme 30
Central City 27, Central Elkader 6
East Buchanan 39, Wapsie Valley 36
Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Central City 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Central Elkader 15
Edgewood-Colesburg 45, River Ridge/Cassville 18
Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Clayton Ridge 24
North Fayette Valley 57, Wapsie Valley 18
North Fayette Valley 39, East Buchanan 27
Clayton Ridge 42, Central Elkader 15
Clayton Ridge 30, Central City 22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.