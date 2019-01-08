Try 1 month for 99¢
College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque 39, Augustana (Ill.) 10

Prep

AREA

Don Bosco 74, South Winneshiek 0

Don Bosco 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12

Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, South Winneshiek 25

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, North Butler-Clarksville 24

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78, Nevada 6

North Butler-Clarksville 69, Nevada 12

Forest City 54, South Hamilton 30

Forest City 42, Belmond-Klemme 36

Belle Plaine 39, Iowa City West JV 30

Colfax-Mingo 54, Collins-Maxwell 11

Baxter 36, Collins-Maxwell 24

Colfax-Mingo 54, Baxter 6

Algona 42, Okoboji 31

Blue Earth (Minn.) 48, Algona 24

Algona 45, Estherville-Lincoln Central 22

Clear Lake 48, Charles City 34

Hudson 66, Belle Plaine 3

Hudson 52, Iowa City West JV 24

New Hampton/Turkey Valley 52, Center Point-Urbana 22

New Hampton/Turkey Valley 45, Union Community 24

South Hamilton 45, Belmond-Klemme 30

Central City 27, Central Elkader 6

East Buchanan 39, Wapsie Valley 36

Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Central City 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Central Elkader 15

Edgewood-Colesburg 45, River Ridge/Cassville 18

Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Clayton Ridge 24

North Fayette Valley 57, Wapsie Valley 18

North Fayette Valley 39, East Buchanan 27

Clayton Ridge 42, Central Elkader 15

Clayton Ridge 30, Central City 22

