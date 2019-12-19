clip art wrestling

College scores

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 42, Kent St. 6

Purdue 35, SIU-Edwardsville 9

NWCA rankings

NCAA Division III

Dual rankings -- 1. Wartburg 3-0, 2. Loras 4-0, 3. Augsburg (Minn.) 2-0, 4. Wabash (Ind.) 1-0, 5. Johnson & Wales (R.I.) 5-1, 6. Mt. Union (Ohio) 6-0, 7. Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 5-1, 8. Coe 4-0, 9. Wis.-La Crosse 1-2, 10. North Central (Ill.) 5-0, 11. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 0-1, 12. College of New Jersey 3-1, 13. Ithaca (N.Y.) 4-2, 14. Rochester Institute of Technology (N.Y.) 0-0, 15. New York University 1-0, 16. Messiah (Pa.) 8-2, 17. Millikin (Ill.) 8-0, 18. Wis.-Whitewater 2-3, 19. Central 10-2, 20. Castleton (Vt.) 6-2, 21. Jon Carroll (Ohio) 8-2, 22. Stevens Institute of Technology (N.J.) 2-2, 23. Brockport (N.Y.) 1-0, 24. Washington & Lee (Va.) 5-2), 25. Olivet (Mich.) 5-3.

Tournament rankings -- 1. Wartburg 58, 2. Wabash 52, 3. Wis.-Whitewater 47, 4. Loras 46, 5. (tie) Augsburg, Mt. Union 42, 7. Stevens Institute of Technology 33, 8. (tie) Coe, Alma (Mich.) 28, 10. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 25, 11. Rochester Institute of Technology 24, 12. Ferrum (Va.) 20, 13. Univ. of Chicago 18. 14. (tie) Otterbein (Ohio), North Central (Ill.) 16, Ithaca 13, 17. (tie) U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 12, University of Ozarks 12, 19. (tie) Johnson & Wales, Wis.-La Crosse, New York University 11, 22. (tie) Delaware Valley (Pa.), Averett (Va.), Millikin (Ill.), Heidelberg (Ohio) 9.

Prep scores

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 69, Dubuque Senior 6

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 45, Waterloo West 27

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58, Dubuque Wahlert 13

Cedar Rapids Prairie 57, Iowa City High 12

Dubuque Hempstead 75, Iowa City Liberty 0

Linn-Mar 46, Iowa City West 20

Western Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids Washington 21

OTHERS

AGWSR 48, BCLUW-SH 35

AGWSR 59, Tripoli 18

BCLUW-SH 66, Tripoli 18

Dike-New Hartford 42, North Tama 21

Dike-New Hartford 48, Jesup 31

Dike-New Hartford 66, Central Elkader 6

Jesup 60, Central Elkader 12

Jesup, 42, North Tama 27

North Tama 42, Central Elkader 15

Algona 39, Webster City 33

Algona 49, Clear Lake 23

Webster City 49, Clear Lake 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 33, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Humboldt 31

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Pocahontas Area 21

Hampton-Dumont 48, Pocahontas Area 26

Humboldt 36, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 31

Humboldt 61, Pocahontas Area 12

East Marshall/GMG 60, Hudson 21

East Marshall/GMG 75, AP-GC 6

Hudson 69, AP-GC 6

Denver 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 30

Denver 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21

West Marshall 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21

Union 60, Wapsie Valley 24

Union 60, Waterloo Columbus 24

Wapsie Valley 57, Waterloo Columbus 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood 19

Caledonia-Houston 62, Waukon 9

Decorah 63, Waukon 9

NH/TV Chickasaws 63, Oelwein 15

Belmond-Klemme 54, Rockford 12

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42, Belmond-Klemme 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, North Butler-Clarksville 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Rockford 18

North Butler-Clarksville 63, Belmond-Klemme 12

North Butler-Clarksville 66 Rockford 6

Eagle Grove 45, West Bend-Mallard 18

Eagle Grove 63, North Union 12

Manson NW Webster 48, Eagle Grove 23

Manson NW Webster 60, North Union 6

West Bend-Mallard 42, North Union 29

Bellevue, at Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Bellevue 21

Lisbon 78, Edgewood-Colesburg 0

Lisbon 82, Bellevue 0

Lisbon 82, Midland 7

Midland 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

Midland 45, Bellevue 21

Alburnett 45, East Buchanan 34

Alburnett 71, Central City 6

East Buchanan 33, Central City 9

Monticello 84, Central City 0

Monticello 60, East Buchanan 21

North Cedar 30, Maquoketa Valley 24

North Linn 39, North Cedar 24

North Linn 51, Maquoketa Valley 18

North Linn 45, Starmont 30

Starmont 60, Maquoketa Valley 18

Center Point-Urbana 45, Clear Creek Amana 36

Williamsburg 67, Clear Creek Amana 6

Williamsburg 70, Center Point-Urbana 9

Mount Vernon 54, Dyersville Beckman 16

West Delaware 70, Dyersville Beckman

West Delaware 73, Mount Vernon 0

Independence 51, South Tama 24

Independence 66, Benton Community 13

South Tama 57, Benton Community 18

Central DeWitt 43, Maquoketa 30

Maquoketa 39, Solon 37

Solon 54, Central DeWitt 30

Marion 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 27

Marion 66, Iowa City Regina 15

Vinton-Shellsburg 36, Iowa City Regina 30

