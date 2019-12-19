College scores
BIG TEN
Wisconsin 42, Kent St. 6
Purdue 35, SIU-Edwardsville 9
NWCA rankings
NCAA Division III
Dual rankings -- 1. Wartburg 3-0, 2. Loras 4-0, 3. Augsburg (Minn.) 2-0, 4. Wabash (Ind.) 1-0, 5. Johnson & Wales (R.I.) 5-1, 6. Mt. Union (Ohio) 6-0, 7. Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 5-1, 8. Coe 4-0, 9. Wis.-La Crosse 1-2, 10. North Central (Ill.) 5-0, 11. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 0-1, 12. College of New Jersey 3-1, 13. Ithaca (N.Y.) 4-2, 14. Rochester Institute of Technology (N.Y.) 0-0, 15. New York University 1-0, 16. Messiah (Pa.) 8-2, 17. Millikin (Ill.) 8-0, 18. Wis.-Whitewater 2-3, 19. Central 10-2, 20. Castleton (Vt.) 6-2, 21. Jon Carroll (Ohio) 8-2, 22. Stevens Institute of Technology (N.J.) 2-2, 23. Brockport (N.Y.) 1-0, 24. Washington & Lee (Va.) 5-2), 25. Olivet (Mich.) 5-3.
Tournament rankings -- 1. Wartburg 58, 2. Wabash 52, 3. Wis.-Whitewater 47, 4. Loras 46, 5. (tie) Augsburg, Mt. Union 42, 7. Stevens Institute of Technology 33, 8. (tie) Coe, Alma (Mich.) 28, 10. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 25, 11. Rochester Institute of Technology 24, 12. Ferrum (Va.) 20, 13. Univ. of Chicago 18. 14. (tie) Otterbein (Ohio), North Central (Ill.) 16, Ithaca 13, 17. (tie) U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 12, University of Ozarks 12, 19. (tie) Johnson & Wales, Wis.-La Crosse, New York University 11, 22. (tie) Delaware Valley (Pa.), Averett (Va.), Millikin (Ill.), Heidelberg (Ohio) 9.
Prep scores
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 69, Dubuque Senior 6
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 45, Waterloo West 27
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58, Dubuque Wahlert 13
Cedar Rapids Prairie 57, Iowa City High 12
Dubuque Hempstead 75, Iowa City Liberty 0
Linn-Mar 46, Iowa City West 20
Western Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids Washington 21
OTHERS
AGWSR 48, BCLUW-SH 35
AGWSR 59, Tripoli 18
BCLUW-SH 66, Tripoli 18
Dike-New Hartford 42, North Tama 21
Dike-New Hartford 48, Jesup 31
Dike-New Hartford 66, Central Elkader 6
Jesup 60, Central Elkader 12
Jesup, 42, North Tama 27
North Tama 42, Central Elkader 15
Algona 39, Webster City 33
Algona 49, Clear Lake 23
Webster City 49, Clear Lake 30
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 33, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Humboldt 31
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Pocahontas Area 21
Hampton-Dumont 48, Pocahontas Area 26
Humboldt 36, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 31
Humboldt 61, Pocahontas Area 12
East Marshall/GMG 60, Hudson 21
East Marshall/GMG 75, AP-GC 6
Hudson 69, AP-GC 6
Denver 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 30
Denver 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21
West Marshall 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21
Union 60, Wapsie Valley 24
Union 60, Waterloo Columbus 24
Wapsie Valley 57, Waterloo Columbus 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood 19
Caledonia-Houston 62, Waukon 9
Decorah 63, Waukon 9
NH/TV Chickasaws 63, Oelwein 15
Belmond-Klemme 54, Rockford 12
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42, Belmond-Klemme 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, North Butler-Clarksville 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Rockford 18
North Butler-Clarksville 63, Belmond-Klemme 12
North Butler-Clarksville 66 Rockford 6
Eagle Grove 45, West Bend-Mallard 18
Eagle Grove 63, North Union 12
Manson NW Webster 48, Eagle Grove 23
Manson NW Webster 60, North Union 6
West Bend-Mallard 42, North Union 29
Bellevue, at Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Bellevue 21
Lisbon 78, Edgewood-Colesburg 0
Lisbon 82, Bellevue 0
Lisbon 82, Midland 7
Midland 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
Midland 45, Bellevue 21
Alburnett 45, East Buchanan 34
Alburnett 71, Central City 6
East Buchanan 33, Central City 9
Monticello 84, Central City 0
Monticello 60, East Buchanan 21
North Cedar 30, Maquoketa Valley 24
North Linn 39, North Cedar 24
North Linn 51, Maquoketa Valley 18
North Linn 45, Starmont 30
Starmont 60, Maquoketa Valley 18
Center Point-Urbana 45, Clear Creek Amana 36
Williamsburg 67, Clear Creek Amana 6
Williamsburg 70, Center Point-Urbana 9
Mount Vernon 54, Dyersville Beckman 16
West Delaware 70, Dyersville Beckman
West Delaware 73, Mount Vernon 0
Independence 51, South Tama 24
Independence 66, Benton Community 13
South Tama 57, Benton Community 18
Central DeWitt 43, Maquoketa 30
Maquoketa 39, Solon 37
Solon 54, Central DeWitt 30
Marion 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 27
Marion 66, Iowa City Regina 15
Vinton-Shellsburg 36, Iowa City Regina 30
