College
BIG TEN
Ohio St. 23, Wisconsin 13
Michigan 32, Indiana 7
Central Michigan 26, Maryland 9
BIG 12
Oklahoma St. 41, Oklahoma 2
North Dakota St. 23, Air Force 14
Northern Colorado 35, VMI 9
Prep
Battle of Waterloo
At Young Arena
MATCHES FRIDAY
Bracket A
9 a.m. -- Don Bosco vs. Waterloo East, Mat 3
9 a.m. -- New Hampton-Turkey Valley vs. Independence, Mat 4
9 a.m. -- Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Mat 1
9 a.m. -- Nashua-Plainfield vs. Osage, Mat 2
Bracket B
9 a.m. -- Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Waterloo Columbus, Mat 6
9 a.m. -- Crestwood vs. Union, Mat 5
9 a.m. -- Western Dubuque vs. Iowa City High, Mat 8
9 a.m. -- Charles City vs. Lisbon, Mat 7
Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. Championship, third, fifth and seventh-place matches 1 p.m.
Bracket C
4 p.m. -- West Delaware vs. Wapsie Valley, Mat 6
4 p.m. -- Linn-Mar vs. Lake Mills, Mat 5
4 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption vs. Clear Lake, Mat 8
4 p.m. -- Pleasant Valley vs. Ankeny, May 7
Bracket D
4 p.m. -- Denver vs. Waterloo West, Mat 3
4 p.m. -- Clarion-Goldfield vs. North Scott, Mat 4
4 p.m. -- Sioux City Heelan vs. Indianola, Mat 1
4 p.m. -- Mason City vs. West Des Moines Valley, Mat 2
Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 6 p.m., Championship, third, fifth and seventh-place matches, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.