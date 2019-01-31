College
Wartburg 16, Augsburg 15
Summary
125 - Victor Gliva (Aug.) dec. Brady Kyner, 7-6, 133 - Sam Bennyhoff (Aug.) dec. Brock Rathbun, 7-4, 141 - Brady Fritz (Wartburg) dec. David Flynn, 3-1, 149 - Kris Rumph (Wartburg) dec. Alex Wilson, 6-4, 157 - Cross Cannone (Wartburg) dec. Ryan Epps, 8-4, 165 - Lucas Jeske (Aug.) dec. Michael Ross, 4-3, 174 - Kyle Briggs (Wartburg) dec. Tanner Vassar, 6-5, 184 - Solomon Nielsen (Aug.) dec. Isaiah Cox, 8-3, 197 - Lance Benick dec. Kobe Woods, 3-2, 285 - Bowen Wileman (Wartburg) dec. Ethan Hofacker, 6-0.
NOTE: Wartburg won on criteria.
Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Feb 2
Iowa City High at East, ppd.
Iowa City West at West, ccd.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 18
Dubuque Senior 72, Cedar Rapids Washington 8
Clinton 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 12
Clinton 47, Dubuque Senior 33
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Feb 2
Dubuque Hempstead 39, Linn-Mar 32
Iowa City High at Waterloo East, ppd. to Feb. 19
Iowa City West at Waterloo West, ccd.
Western Dubuque at Western Dubuque, ppd. to Feb. 2
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waverly-Shell Rock at Scott West, ccd
WAMAC
Mount Pleasant, Muscatine & North Scott at Marion, ccd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.