clip art wrestling

College

Wartburg 16, Augsburg 15

Summary

125 - Victor Gliva (Aug.) dec. Brady Kyner, 7-6, 133 - Sam Bennyhoff (Aug.) dec. Brock Rathbun, 7-4, 141 - Brady Fritz (Wartburg) dec. David Flynn, 3-1, 149 - Kris Rumph (Wartburg) dec. Alex Wilson, 6-4, 157 - Cross Cannone (Wartburg) dec. Ryan Epps, 8-4, 165 - Lucas Jeske (Aug.) dec. Michael Ross, 4-3, 174 - Kyle Briggs (Wartburg) dec. Tanner Vassar, 6-5, 184 - Solomon Nielsen (Aug.) dec. Isaiah Cox, 8-3, 197 - Lance Benick dec. Kobe Woods, 3-2, 285 - Bowen Wileman (Wartburg) dec. Ethan Hofacker, 6-0.

NOTE: Wartburg won on criteria.

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Feb 2

Iowa City High at East, ppd.

Iowa City West at West, ccd.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 18

Dubuque Senior 72, Cedar Rapids Washington 8

Clinton 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 12

Clinton 47, Dubuque Senior 33

Dubuque Hempstead 39, Linn-Mar 32

Iowa City High at Waterloo East, ppd. to Feb. 19

Iowa City West at Waterloo West, ccd.

Western Dubuque at Western Dubuque, ppd. to Feb. 2

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waverly-Shell Rock at Scott West, ccd

WAMAC

Mount Pleasant, Muscatine & North Scott at Marion, ccd.

