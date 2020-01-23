Wrestling: College, prep scores

College
NORTHERN SUN
MSU-Moorhead 20, Concordia-St. Paul 19
Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Prairie 37, Cedar Falls 30
Dubuque Hempstead 48, West 21
Columbus 52, Tripoli 3
West Marshall 49, Columbus 28
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 33
Iowa City High 51, Dubuque Senior 24
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 51, Iowa City Liberty 30
Iowa City West 60, Dubuque Wahlert 12
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 31, Linn-Mar 30
AREA
Union 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Union 66, AGWSR 16
Jesup 46, AP-GC 34
AP-GC 42, BCLUW-SH 36
Dike-New Hartford 33, South Winneshiek 28
Dike-New Hartford 61, Wapsie Valley 18
East Marshall/GMG 39, South Winneshiek 30
East Marshall/GMG 43, Dike-New Hartford 24
East Marshall/GMG 47, Wapsie Valley 30
South Winneshiek 58, Wapsie Valley 18
Denver 60, Hudson 22
Denver 69, North Tama 12
Hudson 56, North Tama 19
West Marshall 76, Tripoli 0
Crestwood 55, Decorah 17
Charles City 50, NH/TV Chickasaws 9
Waverly-Shell Rock 60, Oelwein 6
Lake Mills 48, Northwood-Kensett 21
Lake Mills 51, West Hancock 21
Lake Mills 79, Belmond-Klemme 0
Northwood-Kensett 54, Belmond-Klemme 24
West Hancock 39, Northwood-Kensett 36
West Hancock 66, Belmond-Klemme 18
Central Springs 64, West Fork 18
Central Springs, 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Garner-Hayfield 49, West Fork 30
Osage 57, Central Springs 18
Osage 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9
Osage 69, West Fork 11
Eagle Grove 48, Saint Ansgar 30
Eagle Grove 57, Mason City Newman 12
North Butler 45, Eagle Grove 36
North Butler-Clarksville 51, Saint Ansgar 27
North Butler-Clarksville 66, Mason City Newman 12
Saint Ansgar 48, Mason City Newman 30
Forest City, 74, Rockford 6
Nashua-Plainfield 49, Rockford 26
Nashua-Plainfield 49, Forest City 26
East Buchanan 60, Maquoketa Valley 15
Lisbon 75, East Buchanan 0
Lisbon 81, Maquoketa Valley 0
Alurnett 72, Central Elkader 3
Midland 39, Alburnett 36
Midland 54, Central Elkader 6
North Linn 42, Alburnett 30
North Linn 42, Midland 30
North Linn 66, Central Elkader 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Postville 30
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Central City 12
Postville 35, Starmont 30
Postville 36, Central City 12
Starmont 36, Edgewood-Colesburg 29
Starmont 63, Central City 6
Central DeWitt 48, Clear Creek Amana 30
Dyersville Beckman 55, Maquoketa 22
Mount Vernon 41, Solon 27
Benton Community 42, Center Point-Urbana 41
Benton Community 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 20
Center Point-Urbana 43. Vinton-Shellsburg 28
Williamsburg 49, South Tama 23
West Delaware 63, South Tama 6