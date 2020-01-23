Wrestling: College, prep scores
Wrestling: College, prep scores

College

NORTHERN SUN

MSU-Moorhead 20, Concordia-St. Paul 19

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Prairie 37, Cedar Falls 30

Dubuque Hempstead 48, West 21

Columbus 52, Tripoli 3

West Marshall 49, Columbus 28

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 33

Iowa City High 51, Dubuque Senior 24

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 51, Iowa City Liberty 30

Iowa City West 60, Dubuque Wahlert 12

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 31, Linn-Mar 30

AREA

Union 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Union 66, AGWSR 16

Jesup 46, AP-GC 34

AP-GC 42, BCLUW-SH 36

Dike-New Hartford 33, South Winneshiek 28

Dike-New Hartford 61, Wapsie Valley 18

East Marshall/GMG 39, South Winneshiek 30

East Marshall/GMG 43, Dike-New Hartford 24

East Marshall/GMG 47, Wapsie Valley 30

South Winneshiek 58, Wapsie Valley 18

Denver 60, Hudson 22

Denver 69, North Tama 12

Hudson 56, North Tama 19

West Marshall 76, Tripoli 0

Crestwood 55, Decorah 17

Charles City 50, NH/TV Chickasaws 9

Waverly-Shell Rock 60, Oelwein 6

Lake Mills 48, Northwood-Kensett 21

Lake Mills 51, West Hancock 21

Lake Mills 79, Belmond-Klemme 0

Northwood-Kensett 54, Belmond-Klemme 24

West Hancock 39, Northwood-Kensett 36

West Hancock 66, Belmond-Klemme 18

Central Springs 64, West Fork 18

Central Springs, 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Garner-Hayfield 49, West Fork 30

Osage 57, Central Springs 18

Osage 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9

Osage 69, West Fork 11

Eagle Grove 48, Saint Ansgar 30

Eagle Grove 57, Mason City Newman 12

North Butler 45, Eagle Grove 36

North Butler-Clarksville 51, Saint Ansgar 27

North Butler-Clarksville 66, Mason City Newman 12

Saint Ansgar 48, Mason City Newman 30

Forest City, 74, Rockford 6

Nashua-Plainfield 49, Rockford 26

Nashua-Plainfield 49, Forest City 26

East Buchanan 60, Maquoketa Valley 15

Lisbon 75, East Buchanan 0

Lisbon 81, Maquoketa Valley 0

Alurnett 72, Central Elkader 3

Midland 39, Alburnett 36

Midland 54, Central Elkader 6

North Linn 42, Alburnett 30

North Linn 42, Midland 30

North Linn 66, Central Elkader 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Postville 30

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Central City 12

Postville 35, Starmont 30

Postville 36, Central City 12

Starmont 36, Edgewood-Colesburg 29

Starmont 63, Central City 6

Central DeWitt 48, Clear Creek Amana 30

Dyersville Beckman 55, Maquoketa 22

Mount Vernon 41, Solon 27

Benton Community 42, Center Point-Urbana 41

Benton Community 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 20

Center Point-Urbana 43. Vinton-Shellsburg 28

Williamsburg 49, South Tama 23

West Delaware 63, South Tama 6

