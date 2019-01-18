College
BIG 12
Missouri 29, Northern Iowa 12
Iowa State 29, Rider 17
Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Prairie 42, Cedar Falls 27
Western Dubuque 59 East 20
Dubuque Hempstead 55, West 23
Woodward-Granger 66, Waterloo Columbus 15
West Marshall 42, Waterloo Columbus 21
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 40, Linn-Mar 27
Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 21
Iowa City High 59, Dubuque Senior 18
Iowa City Liberty 41, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 33
Iowa City West 65, Dubuque Wahlert 9
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona 78, Rockford 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49, Forest City 17
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, West Bend-Mallard 24
Humboldt 68, Eagle Grove 6
Humboldt 68, Manson NW 9
NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE
Union Community 64, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
Sumner-Fredericksburg 68, AGWSR 12
Union 78, AGWSR 3
SH-BCLUW 60, Jesup 21
SH-BCLUW 54, AP0GC 25
AP-GC 42, Jesup 30
Denver 69, North Tama 12
Denver 55, Hudson 9
Hudson 52, North Tama 30
Dike-New Hartford 55, Wapsie Valley 30
East Marshall/GMG 39, Dike-New Hartford 36
East Marshall/GMG 44, Wapsie Valley 34
Woodward-Granger 65, West Marshall 18
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 63, Waukon 12
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Waukon 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Charles City 12
Crestwood 45, Independence 31
Crestwood 54, Oelwein 12
Independence 59, Oelwein 21
NH/TV Chickasaws 46, Osage 22
NH/TV Chickasaws 44, Decorah 22
TOP OF IOWA
Lake Mills 78, Rockford 0
Lake Mills 46, Algona 18
Mason City Newman 57, Garner-Hayfield 21
Mason City Newman 48, Belmond-Klemme 36
Eagle Grove 40, Manson NW Webster 33
West Hancock 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 35
West Hancock 45, Forest City 30
North Butler-Clarksville 72, Central Elkader 0
North Butler-Clarksville 63, Postville 15
Osage 45, Decorah 28
TRI-RIVERS
Lisbon 68, Maquoketa Valley 6
Lisbon 58, East Buchanan 15
East Buchanan 58, Maquoketa Valley 24
Alburnett 38, North Linn 31
Alburnett 45 Midland 33
Alburnett 66, Clayton Ridge 6
Midland 48, Clayton Ridge 18
North Linn 33, Alburnett 28
North Linn 40, Clayton Ridge 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 48 Central City 18
Starmont 48, Central City 15
Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Starmont 21
UPPER IOWA
MFL MarMac 61, Central Elkader 0
MFL MarMac 61, North Butler-Clarksville 18
MFL MarMac 72, Postville 6
Postville 42, Central Elkader 12
South Winneshiek 54, Central City 18
South Winneshiek 33, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
South Winneshiek 42, Starmont 21
WAMAC
Dyersville Beckman 42, Maquoketa 40
Dyersville Beckman 49, Bellevue 22
Maquoketa 56, Bellevue 21
Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Benton Community 24
Center Point-Urbana 44, Vinton-Shellsburg 33
Center Point-Urbana 42, Benton Community 39
DeWitt Central 66, Clear Creek Amana 81
Independence 59, Oelwein 21
Solon 68, Marion 12
Solon 43, Mount Vernon 21
Mount Vernon 61, Marion 13
Williamsburg 41, South Tama 18
West Delaware 63, South Tama 10
West Delaware 37, Williamsburg 15
