clip art wrestling

College

BIG 12

Missouri 29, Northern Iowa 12

Iowa State 29, Rider 17

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Prairie 42, Cedar Falls 27

Western Dubuque 59 East 20

Dubuque Hempstead 55, West 23

Woodward-Granger 66, Waterloo Columbus 15

West Marshall 42, Waterloo Columbus 21

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 40, Linn-Mar 27

Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 21

Iowa City High 59, Dubuque Senior 18

Iowa City Liberty 41, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 33

Iowa City West 65, Dubuque Wahlert 9

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona 78, Rockford 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49, Forest City 17

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, West Bend-Mallard 24

Humboldt 68, Eagle Grove 6

Humboldt 68, Manson NW 9

NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

Union Community 64, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12

Sumner-Fredericksburg 68, AGWSR 12

Union 78, AGWSR 3

SH-BCLUW 60, Jesup 21

SH-BCLUW 54, AP0GC 25

AP-GC 42, Jesup 30

Denver 69, North Tama 12

Denver 55, Hudson 9

Hudson 52, North Tama 30

Dike-New Hartford 55, Wapsie Valley 30

East Marshall/GMG 39, Dike-New Hartford 36

East Marshall/GMG 44, Wapsie Valley 34

Woodward-Granger 65, West Marshall 18

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 63, Waukon 12

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Waukon 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Charles City 12

Crestwood 45, Independence 31

Crestwood 54, Oelwein 12

Independence 59, Oelwein 21

NH/TV Chickasaws 46, Osage 22

NH/TV Chickasaws 44, Decorah 22

TOP OF IOWA

Lake Mills 78, Rockford 0

Lake Mills 46, Algona 18

Mason City Newman 57, Garner-Hayfield 21

Mason City Newman 48, Belmond-Klemme 36

Eagle Grove 40, Manson NW Webster 33

West Hancock 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 35

West Hancock 45, Forest City 30

North Butler-Clarksville 72, Central Elkader 0

North Butler-Clarksville 63, Postville 15

Osage 45, Decorah 28

TRI-RIVERS

Lisbon 68, Maquoketa Valley 6

Lisbon 58, East Buchanan 15

East Buchanan 58, Maquoketa Valley 24

Alburnett 38, North Linn 31

Alburnett 45 Midland 33

Alburnett 66, Clayton Ridge 6

Midland 48, Clayton Ridge 18

North Linn 33, Alburnett 28

North Linn 40, Clayton Ridge 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 48 Central City 18

Starmont 48, Central City 15

Edgewood-Colesburg 48, Starmont 21

UPPER IOWA

MFL MarMac 61, Central Elkader 0

MFL MarMac 61, North Butler-Clarksville 18

MFL MarMac 72, Postville 6

Postville 42, Central Elkader 12

South Winneshiek 54, Central City 18

South Winneshiek 33, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

South Winneshiek 42, Starmont 21

WAMAC

Dyersville Beckman 42, Maquoketa 40

Dyersville Beckman 49, Bellevue 22

Maquoketa 56, Bellevue 21

Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Benton Community 24

Center Point-Urbana 44, Vinton-Shellsburg 33

Center Point-Urbana 42, Benton Community 39

DeWitt Central 66, Clear Creek Amana 81

Independence 59, Oelwein 21

Solon 68, Marion 12

Solon 43, Mount Vernon 21

Mount Vernon 61, Marion 13

Williamsburg 41, South Tama 18

West Delaware 63, South Tama 10

West Delaware 37, Williamsburg 15

