College
Division III Top 25
Team;Rec.
1. Augsburg (Minn.);3-0
2. Wartburg;6-0
3. Wabash (Ind.);4-0
4. Loras;4-0
5. Mt. Union (Ohio);8-0
6. Coe;4-0
7. Baldwin Wallace (Ohio);5-1
8. Johnson & Wales (R.I.);6-3
9. Wis.-La Crosse;4-2
10. N. Central (Ill.);6-2
11. Coast Guard;0-1
12. Coll. of N. Jersey;4-1
13. Itaca (N.Y.);4-2
14. New York Univ.;1-1
15. Rochester Tech. (N.Y.);1-0
16. Messiah (Pa.);9-4
17. Central;10-2
18. Muhelberg (Pa.);6-2
19. Wis.-Whitewater;5-3
20. John Carroll (Ohio);9-2
21. Wis.-Eau Claire;6-1
22. Millikin (Ill.);16-3
23. Castleton (Ver.);6-2
24. Stevens Tech. (N.J.);2-5
25. Wash. & Lee (Va.);5-2
Prep scores
AREA
AP-GC 48, AGWSR 35
Wapsie Valley 47, AGWSR 26
Wapsie Valley 48, AP-GC 26
Boone 48, West Marshall 25
Gilbert 58, West Marshall 18
West Marshall 51, Nevada 30
Crestwood 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 33
Osage 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 15
Osage 62, Crestwood 15
Belmond-Klemme 40, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46, Mason City Newman 28
Mason City Newman 48, Belmond-Klemme 27
Creston/O-M 35, South Tama 16
South Tama 45, North Polk 25
