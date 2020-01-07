clip art wrestling

College

Division III Top 25

Team;Rec.

1. Augsburg (Minn.);3-0

2. Wartburg;6-0

3. Wabash (Ind.);4-0

4. Loras;4-0

5. Mt. Union (Ohio);8-0

6. Coe;4-0

7. Baldwin Wallace (Ohio);5-1

8. Johnson & Wales (R.I.);6-3

9. Wis.-La Crosse;4-2

10. N. Central (Ill.);6-2

11. Coast Guard;0-1

12. Coll. of N. Jersey;4-1

13. Itaca (N.Y.);4-2

14. New York Univ.;1-1

15. Rochester Tech. (N.Y.);1-0

16. Messiah (Pa.);9-4

17. Central;10-2

18. Muhelberg (Pa.);6-2

19. Wis.-Whitewater;5-3

20. John Carroll (Ohio);9-2

21. Wis.-Eau Claire;6-1

22. Millikin (Ill.);16-3

23. Castleton (Ver.);6-2

24. Stevens Tech. (N.J.);2-5

25. Wash. & Lee (Va.);5-2

Prep scores

AREA

AP-GC 48, AGWSR 35

Wapsie Valley 47, AGWSR 26

Wapsie Valley 48, AP-GC 26

Boone 48, West Marshall 25

Gilbert 58, West Marshall 18

West Marshall 51, Nevada 30

Crestwood 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 33

Osage 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 15

Osage 62, Crestwood 15

Belmond-Klemme 40, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46, Mason City Newman 28

Mason City Newman 48, Belmond-Klemme 27

Creston/O-M 35, South Tama 16

South Tama 45, North Polk 25

