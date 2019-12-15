Prep
Battle of Waterloo
At Young Arena
Friday pairings
PATTEN BRACKET
9 a.m. -- Don Bosco vs. Waterloo Columbus, Mat 3
9 a.m. -- Charles City vs. Cedar Falls, Mat 4
9 a.m. -- Independence vs. Denver, Mat 1
9 a.m. -- Mason City vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Mat 2
CUNNINGHAM-SALLIS BRACKET
9 a.m. -- Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Waterloo East, Mat 6
9 a.m. -- Clarion-Goldfield vs. Union, Mat 5
You have free articles remaining.
9 a.m. -- Osage vs. Iowa City High, Mat 8
9 a.m. -- Nashua-Plainfield vs. Linn-Mar, Mat 7
MASHEK-FOX BRACKET
4 p.m. -- West Delaware vs. Sioux City Heelan, Mat 3
4 p.m. -- Lake Mills vs. Davenport Assumption, Mat 4
4 p.m. -- West Des Moines Valley vs. Pleasant Valley, Mat 1
4 p.m. -- Waterloo West vs. Indianola, Mat 2
SMITH-SPRINGER BRACKET
4 p.m. -- Lisbon vs. Wapsie Valley, Mat 6
4 p.m. -- Western Dubuque vs. Crestwood, Mat 5
4 p.m. -- North Scott vs. New Hampton-Turkey Valley, Mat 8
4 p.m. -- Clear Lake vs. Ankeny, Mat 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.