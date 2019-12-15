{{featured_button_text}}
Battle of Waterloo logo

Prep

Battle of Waterloo

At Young Arena 

Friday pairings

PATTEN BRACKET

9 a.m. -- Don Bosco vs. Waterloo Columbus, Mat 3

9 a.m. -- Charles City vs. Cedar Falls, Mat 4

9 a.m. -- Independence vs. Denver, Mat 1

9 a.m. -- Mason City vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Mat 2

CUNNINGHAM-SALLIS BRACKET

9 a.m. -- Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Waterloo East, Mat 6

9 a.m. -- Clarion-Goldfield vs. Union, Mat 5

9 a.m. -- Osage vs. Iowa City High, Mat 8

9 a.m. -- Nashua-Plainfield vs. Linn-Mar, Mat 7

MASHEK-FOX BRACKET 

4 p.m. -- West Delaware vs. Sioux City Heelan, Mat 3

4 p.m. -- Lake Mills vs. Davenport Assumption, Mat 4

4 p.m. -- West Des Moines Valley vs. Pleasant Valley, Mat 1

4 p.m. -- Waterloo West vs. Indianola, Mat 2

SMITH-SPRINGER BRACKET

4 p.m. -- Lisbon vs. Wapsie Valley, Mat 6

4 p.m. -- Western Dubuque vs. Crestwood, Mat 5

4 p.m. -- North Scott vs. New Hampton-Turkey Valley, Mat 8

4 p.m. -- Clear Lake vs. Ankeny, Mat 7

