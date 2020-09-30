 Skip to main content
What's up
What's up

  • Updated
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

What’s up

PREP VOLLEYBALL

TODAY

Waterloo Christian at Cedar Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

PREP BOYS' GOLF

TODAY

CR Kennedy, East, West at Cedar Falls, Pheasant Ridge, 3:15 p.m.

PREP GIRLS' SWIMMING

TODAY

Waterloo Swim at Cedar Falls, 6 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

TODAY

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Jesup at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Charles City at East, 7:30 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

11:00 a.m.  – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Cincinnati at Atlanta (ESPN)

Noon – MLB: AL Wild Card Series, Houston at Minnesota (ESPN2)

Noon -- Golf: LPGA ShopRite Classic (GOLF)

1 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Miami at Chicago Cubs (KCRG)

2 p.m. – MLB: AL Wild Card Series, Chicago White Sox at Oakland (ESPN)

3 p.m.—MLB: AL Wild Card Series, Toronto at Tampa Bay (TBS)

3 p.m.  -- Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship (GOLF)

4 p.m.  – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, St. Louis at San Diego (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – MLB: AL Wild Card Series, New York Yankees at Cleveland (ESPN)

6 p.m.  -- College volleyball: Kansas State at West Virginia (ESPNU)

9 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)

FRIDAY

Noon – Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic (GOLF)

1 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Miami at Chicago Cubs (KCRG)

2 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Cincinnati at Atlanta (ESPN)

2 p.m. – College volleyball: Clemson at Florida State (FSM)

3 p.m. – Golf: Sanderson Farms Championship (GOLF)

5 p.m. – College volleyball: TCU at Baylor (ESPNU)

5 p.m. – College volleyball: Miami at Wake Forest (FSM)

5:30 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (ESPN)

6 p.m. – WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas (ESPN2)

7 p.m. – College women's soccer: Mississippi State at Ole Miss (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – College women's soccer: Texas Tech at Oklahoma (FSM)

8 p.m. – NBA Finals: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers (KCRG)

8 p.m. – College football: Louisiana Tech at BYU (ESPN2)

9 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, St. Louis at San Diego (ESPN)

Breaking News