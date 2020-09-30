What’s up
PREP VOLLEYBALL
TODAY
Waterloo Christian at Cedar Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS' GOLF
TODAY
CR Kennedy, East, West at Cedar Falls, Pheasant Ridge, 3:15 p.m.
PREP GIRLS' SWIMMING
TODAY
Waterloo Swim at Cedar Falls, 6 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
TODAY
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Jesup at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Charles City at East, 7:30 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
11:00 a.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Cincinnati at Atlanta (ESPN)
Noon – MLB: AL Wild Card Series, Houston at Minnesota (ESPN2)
Noon -- Golf: LPGA ShopRite Classic (GOLF)
1 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Miami at Chicago Cubs (KCRG)
2 p.m. – MLB: AL Wild Card Series, Chicago White Sox at Oakland (ESPN)
3 p.m.—MLB: AL Wild Card Series, Toronto at Tampa Bay (TBS)
3 p.m. -- Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship (GOLF)
4 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, St. Louis at San Diego (ESPN2)
6 p.m. – MLB: AL Wild Card Series, New York Yankees at Cleveland (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- College volleyball: Kansas State at West Virginia (ESPNU)
9 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)
FRIDAY
Noon – Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic (GOLF)
1 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Miami at Chicago Cubs (KCRG)
2 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Cincinnati at Atlanta (ESPN)
2 p.m. – College volleyball: Clemson at Florida State (FSM)
3 p.m. – Golf: Sanderson Farms Championship (GOLF)
5 p.m. – College volleyball: TCU at Baylor (ESPNU)
5 p.m. – College volleyball: Miami at Wake Forest (FSM)
5:30 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (ESPN)
6 p.m. – WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas (ESPN2)
7 p.m. – College women's soccer: Mississippi State at Ole Miss (ESPNU)
7 p.m. – College women's soccer: Texas Tech at Oklahoma (FSM)
8 p.m. – NBA Finals: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers (KCRG)
8 p.m. – College football: Louisiana Tech at BYU (ESPN2)
9 p.m. – MLB: NL Wild Card Series, St. Louis at San Diego (ESPN)
