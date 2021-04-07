 Skip to main content
What's up
What's up

  • Updated
Whats up

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER TODAY

Ames at Cedar Falls, CVSC, 6:45 p.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock at West, Memorial Stadium, 6:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Columbus at Carlisle (JV-V), 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER

TODAY

Union at Cedar Falls, CVSC, 6:45 p.m.

Center-Point Urbana at Columbus (JV-V), 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

TODAY

Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

West at Waverly-Shell Rock Sage Relays, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Grundy Center, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Columbus at Dyersville Beckman, 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

TODAY

West at Dyersville Beckman Invite, 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS

TODAY

Iowa City West at Waterloo West, 4 p.m.

Union at Columbus, Brynes Park, 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS

TODAY

Waterloo West at Iowa City West, 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ GOLF

TODAY

Columbus at Triangular (Dike-NH, New Hampton), Fox Ridge, 4:15 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ GOLF

TODAY

Columbus at Triangular (D-NH, New Hampton), Fox Ridge, 4:15 p.m.

USHL HOCKEY

FRIDAY

Sioux Falls at Black Hawks, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

FRIDAY

UNI at Tom Botts Invitational, Columbia, Mo.

Live on TV

TODAY

12:30 p.m. – MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (Marquee Sports Network)

2 p.m. – Golf: The Masters (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (FSM)

3 p.m. – MLB: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (NSCH)

4 p.m. – College women’s lacrosse: Rutgers at Maryland (BTN)

4 p.m. – College hockey: Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State (ESPN2)

6 p.m – College women’s lacrosse: Northwestern at Michigan (BTN)

6:30 p.m. – NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami (TNT)

7 p.m. – NHL: Dallas at Chicago (NSCH)

7 p.m. – Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League, Real Esteli vs. Columbus (FS1)

8 p.m. – College hockey: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Massachusetts (ESPN2)

9 p.m. – Soccer: CACACAF Champions League, Club Athletico Pantoja vs. Monterrey (FS1)

9 p.m. – NBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)

FRIDAY

2 p.m.—Golf: The Masters (ESPN)

3 p.m.—College softball: Minnesota at Northwestern (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.—College baseball: Minnesota at Iowa (BTN)

7 p.m.—NBA: Chicago at Atlanta (NSCH)

7 p.m.—NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis (FSM)

7:30 p.m.—College basketball: West Virginia at Baylor (ESPNU)

