Whats up
PREP BOYS’ SOCCER TODAY
Ames at Cedar Falls, CVSC, 6:45 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock at West, Memorial Stadium, 6:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
Columbus at Carlisle (JV-V), 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER
TODAY
Union at Cedar Falls, CVSC, 6:45 p.m.
Center-Point Urbana at Columbus (JV-V), 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
TODAY
Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
West at Waverly-Shell Rock Sage Relays, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Grundy Center, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Columbus at Dyersville Beckman, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
TODAY
West at Dyersville Beckman Invite, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS’ TENNIS
TODAY
Iowa City West at Waterloo West, 4 p.m.
Union at Columbus, Brynes Park, 4 p.m.
PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS
TODAY
Waterloo West at Iowa City West, 4 p.m.
PREP BOYS’ GOLF
TODAY
Columbus at Triangular (Dike-NH, New Hampton), Fox Ridge, 4:15 p.m.
PREP GIRLS’ GOLF
TODAY
Columbus at Triangular (D-NH, New Hampton), Fox Ridge, 4:15 p.m.
USHL HOCKEY
FRIDAY
Sioux Falls at Black Hawks, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
FRIDAY
UNI at Tom Botts Invitational, Columbia, Mo.
Live on TV
TODAY
12:30 p.m. – MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (Marquee Sports Network)
2 p.m. – Golf: The Masters (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. – MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (FSM)
3 p.m. – MLB: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (NSCH)
4 p.m. – College women’s lacrosse: Rutgers at Maryland (BTN)
4 p.m. – College hockey: Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State (ESPN2)
6 p.m – College women’s lacrosse: Northwestern at Michigan (BTN)
6:30 p.m. – NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami (TNT)
7 p.m. – NHL: Dallas at Chicago (NSCH)
7 p.m. – Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League, Real Esteli vs. Columbus (FS1)
8 p.m. – College hockey: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Massachusetts (ESPN2)
9 p.m. – Soccer: CACACAF Champions League, Club Athletico Pantoja vs. Monterrey (FS1)
9 p.m. – NBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)
FRIDAY
2 p.m.—Golf: The Masters (ESPN)
3 p.m.—College softball: Minnesota at Northwestern (ESPNU)