Live on TV
TODAY7:55 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle vs. Sheffield United (NBCSP)
10:10 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea (NBCSP)
Noon — Golf: RBC Heritage (GOLF)
2 p.m. — Golf: RBC Heritage (KGAN)
2 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 (KFXA)
2 p.m. — Motorcycle racing: Monster Energy Supercross (NBCSP)
3 p.m. — Motorcycle racing: Monster Energy Supercross (KWWL)
MONDAY12:25 p.m. — Soccer: Italian Serie A, Lecce vs. AC Milan (ESPN)
1:55 p.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Manchester City vs. Burnley (NBCSP)
