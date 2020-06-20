What's up
Live on TV

TODAY7:55 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle vs. Sheffield United (NBCSP)

10:10 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea (NBCSP)

Noon — Golf: RBC Heritage (GOLF)

2 p.m. — Golf: RBC Heritage (KGAN)

2 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 (KFXA)

2 p.m. — Motorcycle racing: Monster Energy Supercross (NBCSP)

3 p.m. — Motorcycle racing: Monster Energy Supercross (KWWL)

MONDAY12:25 p.m. — Soccer: Italian Serie A, Lecce vs. AC Milan (ESPN)

1:55 p.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Manchester City vs. Burnley (NBCSP)

