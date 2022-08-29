 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY

Prep girls' swimming: Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls, Holmes MS, 6 p.m.

Prep girls' swimming: Dubuque Senior at West, Central MS, 6 p.m.

Prep volleyball: West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball: Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball: Des Moines North at East, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball: Columbus at Aplington-Parkersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Prep cross country: Columbus, West at Oelwein Invitational (B&G), 4:15 p.m. 

Prep boys' golf: East at Des Moines Roosevelt, Waveland GC, 3:30 p.m. 

Live on TV

TODAY

11 a.m. -- Tennis:  U.S. Open first round (ESPN)

2 p.m. -- College women's field hockey: Stanford at Maryland (BTN)

5:40 p.m. -- MLB: St. Louis at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Midwest)

6:00 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto (Marquee Sports)

6 p.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open first round (ESPN)

TUESDAY

11 a.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open first round (ESPN)

5:40 p.m. -- MLB: St. Louis at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Midwest)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto (Marquee Sports)

6 p.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open first round (ESPN, ESPN2)

7:10 p.m. -- MLB: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (NBCSP)

