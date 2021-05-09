What’s up
PREP GIRLS’ GOLF
TODAY
Cedar Falls at MVC Divisional, Bunker Hill Golf Course, Dubuque, 9:30 a.m.
East, West at MVC Divisional, Twin Pines Golf Course, Cedar Rapids, 9:30 a.m.
Columbus at NICL Championships, Meadowbrook CC, Sumner, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS’ SOCCER
TODAY
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls, CVSC, 6:45 p.m.
TUESDAY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at West, Memorial Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at East, CVSC, 5:15 p.m.
Columbus at Gladbrook-Reinback (V-JV), 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER
TODAY
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock at Columbus (V-JV), 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Coe College, 7:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS’ TENNIS
TODAY
Grundy Center at Columbus, Byrnes Park, 4 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
7 p.m. – MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Houston (ESPN)
7 p.m. – NHL: Dallas at Chicago (NBCSP, NSCH)
9 p.m. – NHL: St. Louis at Los Angeles Kings (FSM)
TUESDAY
5 p.m. – MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (MLB)
6 p.m. – MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. – MLB: St. Louis at Milwaukee (FSM)
6:30 p.m. – NBA: Miami at Boston (TNT)
7 p.m. – NBA: Brooklyn at Chicago (NSCH)
7 p.m. – College baseball: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (ESPN2)
7 p.m. – College baseball: Texas at TCU (ESPNU)
9 p.m. – NBA: New York at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)