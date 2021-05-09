 Skip to main content
  Updated
PREP GIRLS’ GOLF

TODAY

Cedar Falls at MVC Divisional, Bunker Hill Golf Course, Dubuque, 9:30 a.m.

East, West at MVC Divisional, Twin Pines Golf Course, Cedar Rapids, 9:30 a.m.

Columbus at NICL Championships, Meadowbrook CC, Sumner, 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER

TODAY

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls, CVSC, 6:45 p.m.

TUESDAY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at West, Memorial Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at East, CVSC, 5:15 p.m.

Columbus at Gladbrook-Reinback (V-JV), 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER

TODAY

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock at Columbus (V-JV), 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Coe College, 7:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS

TODAY

Grundy Center at Columbus, Byrnes Park, 4 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

7 p.m. – MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Houston (ESPN)

7 p.m. – NHL: Dallas at Chicago (NBCSP, NSCH)

9 p.m. – NHL: St. Louis at Los Angeles Kings (FSM)

TUESDAY

5 p.m. – MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (MLB)

6 p.m. – MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. – MLB: St. Louis at Milwaukee (FSM)

6:30 p.m. – NBA: Miami at Boston (TNT)

7 p.m. – NBA: Brooklyn at Chicago (NSCH)

7 p.m. – College baseball: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (ESPN2)

7 p.m. – College baseball: Texas at TCU (ESPNU)

9 p.m. – NBA: New York at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

