 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whats up
0 comments

Whats up

  • Updated
  • 0
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

WHAT’S UP

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

TODAY

Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

TUESDAY

Waterloo at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

TODAY

Regional finals

PREP BASEBALL

TUESDAY

Class 2A substate quarterfinal: North Fayette Valley at Jesup, 5 p.m. 

Class 2A substate quarterfinal: Postville vs. Columbus Catholic at Jesup, 7 p.m.

Waterloo West at Decorah (DH), 5 p.m.  

LIVE TV

TODAY

7 p.m. - MLB: Home Run Derby (ESPN)

7 p.m. - Basketball: Australia vs. United States (NBCSP)

TUESDAY

7 p.m. - MLB: All-Star Game from Coors Field in Denver (KFXA)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News