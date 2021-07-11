WHAT’S UP
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
TODAY
Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
TUESDAY
Waterloo at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
TODAY
Regional finals
PREP BASEBALL
TUESDAY
Class 2A substate quarterfinal: North Fayette Valley at Jesup, 5 p.m.
Class 2A substate quarterfinal: Postville vs. Columbus Catholic at Jesup, 7 p.m.
Waterloo West at Decorah (DH), 5 p.m.
LIVE TV
TODAY
7 p.m. - MLB: Home Run Derby (ESPN)
7 p.m. - Basketball: Australia vs. United States (NBCSP)
TUESDAY
7 p.m. - MLB: All-Star Game from Coors Field in Denver (KFXA)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!