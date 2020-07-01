You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
What's up
0 comments

What's up

{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

What’s up

PREP SOFTBALL

FRIDAY

Columbus at Dike-New Hartford (JV-V), 5 p.m.

East at Iowa City High (DH), 5:30 p.m.

West at Iowa City Liberty (DH), 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

FRIDAY

Iowa City High at East (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Iowa City Liberty at West (DH), 5 p.m.

Columbus at Dike-New Hartford (JV-V), 5 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

TODAY

Willmar at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

FRIDAY

Willmar at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

SATURDAY

Mankato at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News