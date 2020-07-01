Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
What’s up
PREP SOFTBALL
FRIDAY
Columbus at Dike-New Hartford (JV-V), 5 p.m.
East at Iowa City High (DH), 5:30 p.m.
West at Iowa City Liberty (DH), 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
FRIDAY
Iowa City High at East (DH), 3:30 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty at West (DH), 5 p.m.
Columbus at Dike-New Hartford (JV-V), 5 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
TODAY
Willmar at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
FRIDAY
Willmar at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
SATURDAY
Mankato at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today