NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
TODAY
St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
LIVE ON TV
TUESDAY
8 a.m. -- Soccer: MLS, New England vs. Toronto (ESPN)
8 a.m. -- Tennis: World Team Tennis, Orlando at Washington (ESPN2)
11:55 a.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Watford vs. Manchester City FC (NBCSP)
12:25 p.m. -- Soccer: Italian Serie A, Atalanta vs. Bologna (ESPN)
2:10 p.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Arsenal FC (NBCSP)
WEDNESDAY
Golf: European PGA Betfred Bristish Masters (GOLF)
8 a.m. -- Soccer: MLS, Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake (ESPN)
10 a.m. -- Tennis: World Team Tennis, San Diego at New York (ESPN2)
11:55 a.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Manchester United vs. West Ham United (NBCSP)
2:10 p.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea (NBCSP)
2:30 p.m. -- Soccer: Italian Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Genoa (ESPN)
3 p.m. -- MLB preseason: Kansas City at St. Louis (FSM)
5 p.m. -- Soccer: USL, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Indy Eleven (ESPN2)
7 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids (ESPN)
