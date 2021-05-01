What's up
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
TODAY
UNI at Illinois State, 11 a.m.
PREP GIRLS' GOLF
MONDAY
Cedar Falls, West, West at MVC Super Meet, The Meadows, 9:30 a.m.
PREP BOYS' SOCCER
MONDAY
Denver at East, 6:45 p.m.
PREP GIRLS' SOCCER
MONDAY
Columbus at Marshalltown (V-JV), 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS' TENNIS
MONDAY
Oelwein at Columbus, Byrnes Park, 4 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
7 a.m. – Golf: European PGA, Tenerife Open (GOLF)
8 a.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle vs. Arsenal (NBCSP)
9 a.m. – Auto racing: Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix (ESPN)
10:25 a.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Manchester United vs. Liverpool (NBCSP)
Noon – Soccer: MLS, Inter Miami at Nashville (ESPN)
Noon – MLB: St. Louis at Pittsburgh (GSM)
Noon – Golf: PGA Valspar Championship (GOLF)
Noon – MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Marquee)
1 p.m. – College baseball: Louisville at Clemson (ESPNU)
1:15 p.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United (NBCSP)
1:30 p.m. – College softball: Illinois at Northwestern (BTN)
2 p.m. – Golf: Valspar Championship (KGAN)
2 p.m. – NHL: Tampa Bay at Detroit (KWWL)
2 p.m. – College football: FCS Playoff, North Dakota State at Sam Houston State (ESPN)
2 p.m. – College baseball: Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPN2)
2 p.m. – Auto racing: Cup Series, Buschy McBusch Race 400 (FS1)
2 p.m. – Golf: Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational (GOLF)
2:30 p.m. – NBA: Brooklyn at Milwaukee (KCRG)
4 p.m. – Auto racing: IndyCar, XPEL 375 (NBCSP)
6 p.m. – MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia (ESPN)
8 p.m. – College football: FCS Playoff, Southern Illinois at South Dakota State (ESPN2)
8 p.m. – Soccer: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle (FS1)
MONDAY
3 p.m. – College baseball: Illinois at Northwestern (BTN)
6 p.m. – NHL: Chicago at Carolina (NSCH)
6:30 p.m. – NBA: Golden State at New Orleans (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. – MLB: New York Mets at St. Louis (FSM)
6:30 p.m. – MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (Marquee)
7 p.m. – NHL: Vegas at Minnesota (NBCSP)
9 p.m. – NBA: Denver at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)