COLLEGE SOFTBALL

TODAY

UNI at Illinois State, 11 a.m.

PREP GIRLS' GOLF

MONDAY

Cedar Falls, West, West at MVC Super Meet, The Meadows, 9:30 a.m.

PREP BOYS' SOCCER

MONDAY

Denver at East, 6:45 p.m.

PREP GIRLS' SOCCER

MONDAY

Columbus at Marshalltown (V-JV), 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS' TENNIS

MONDAY

Oelwein at Columbus, Byrnes Park, 4 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

7 a.m. – Golf: European PGA, Tenerife Open (GOLF)

8 a.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle vs. Arsenal (NBCSP)

9 a.m. – Auto racing: Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix (ESPN)

10:25 a.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Manchester United vs. Liverpool (NBCSP)

Noon – Soccer: MLS, Inter Miami at Nashville (ESPN)

Noon – MLB: St. Louis at Pittsburgh (GSM)

Noon – Golf: PGA Valspar Championship (GOLF)

Noon – MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Marquee)

1 p.m. – College baseball: Louisville at Clemson (ESPNU)

1:15 p.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United (NBCSP)

1:30 p.m. – College softball: Illinois at Northwestern (BTN)

2 p.m. – Golf: Valspar Championship (KGAN)

2 p.m. – NHL: Tampa Bay at Detroit (KWWL)

2 p.m. – College football: FCS Playoff, North Dakota State at Sam Houston State (ESPN)

2 p.m. – College baseball: Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPN2)

2 p.m. – Auto racing: Cup Series, Buschy McBusch Race 400 (FS1)

2 p.m. – Golf: Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational (GOLF)

2:30 p.m. – NBA: Brooklyn at Milwaukee (KCRG)

4 p.m. – Auto racing: IndyCar, XPEL 375 (NBCSP)

6 p.m. – MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia (ESPN)

8 p.m. – College football: FCS Playoff, Southern Illinois at South Dakota State (ESPN2)

8 p.m. – Soccer: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle (FS1)

MONDAY

3 p.m. – College baseball: Illinois at Northwestern (BTN)

6 p.m. – NHL: Chicago at Carolina (NSCH)

6:30 p.m. – NBA: Golden State at New Orleans (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. – MLB: New York Mets at St. Louis (FSM)

6:30 p.m. – MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (Marquee)

7 p.m. – NHL: Vegas at Minnesota (NBCSP)

9 p.m. – NBA: Denver at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN) 

