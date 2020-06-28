What’s up
PREP SOFTBALL
TODAY
Jesup at Columbus (JV-V), 5 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Washington at East (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Union at Columbus (JV-V), 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
TODAY
East at Cedar Rapids Washington (DH), 5 p.m.
West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (DH), 5 p.m.
Jesup at Columbus (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Union at Columbus (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
LIVE ON TV
TODAY
1:55 p.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Bumley (NBCSP)
TUESDAY
2:15 p.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United (NBCSP)
7 p.m. -- Boxing: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (ESPN)
