PREP SOFTBALL

TODAY

Jesup at Columbus (JV-V), 5 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls (DH), 5:30  p.m.

Cedar Rapids Washington at East (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at West (DH), 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Union at Columbus (JV-V), 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

TODAY

East at Cedar Rapids Washington (DH), 5 p.m.

West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (DH), 5 p.m.

Jesup at Columbus  (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Union at Columbus (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.

LIVE ON TV

TODAY

1:55 p.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Bumley (NBCSP)

TUESDAY

2:15 p.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United (NBCSP)

7 p.m. -- Boxing: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (ESPN)

