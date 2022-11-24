TODAY
College football: Nebraska at Iowa, 3 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Iowa State vs. North Carolina or Portland at Phil Knight Invitational, 2 or 4:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Emerald Coast Classic, Clemson vs. Iowa, Niceville, Fla, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Iowa vs. Oregon State, Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
College wrestling: UNI at Cyclone Open, 9 a.m.
College wrestling: Penn at Iowa, TBA
College men’s basketball: Iowa State at Phil Knight Invitational, TBD
College men’s basketball: Northern Illinois at UNI, 1 p.m.
People are also reading…
USHL Hockey: Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 6 p.m.
Prep Hockey: Sioux City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Prep girls’ wrestling: Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep boys’ swimming: Waterloo Swim at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
10 a.m. -- College men's basketball: ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal #1, Teams TBD (ESPN2)
11 a.m. -- College football: Tulane at Cincinnati (KCRG)
11 a.m. -- College football: Baylor at Texas (ESPN)
11 a.m. -- College football: Utah State at Boise State (KGAN)
11 a.m. -- College football: Toledo at Western Michigan (ESPNU)
11 a.m. -- College football: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (CBSSN)
Noon -- College men's basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis, Third-place game, Teams TBD (ESPN)
12:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation Game, Teams TBD (ESPNews)
12:30 p.m. -- NHL: Montreal at Chicago (NBCSP)
1 p.m. -- Soccer: World Cup, United States vs. England (KFXA)
2 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Invitational, Consolation game, Teams TBD (ESPN2)
2 p.m. -- College football: Arizona State at Arizona (FS1)
2:30 p.m. -- College football: North Carolina State at North Carolina (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. -- College football: Arkansas at Missouri (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. -- College football: New Mexico at Colorado State (CBSSN)
2:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis, 7th-Place Game, Teams TBD (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal #1, Teams TBD (ESPN)
3 p.m. -- College football: Nebraska at Iowa (BTN)
3:30 p.m. -- College football: UCLA at CAL (KFXA)
4:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation game, Teams TBD (ESPNews)
4:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Invitational, Semifinal #1, Teams TBD (ESPN)
5 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Legacy, Consolation Game, Teams TBD (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis, Championship Game, Teams TBD (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. -- College football: Florida at Florida State (KCRG)
7 p.m. -- College men's basketball: ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal #2, Teams TBD (ESPN2)
7 p.m. -- NBA: New Orleans at Memphis (NBA TV)
7 p.m. -- NBA: Chicago at Oklahoma City (NBCSP)
7:30 p.m. -- College women's basketball: Iowa vs. Oregon State (ESPNU)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Legacy, Consolation Game, Teams TBD (ESPNews)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Invitational, Semifinal #2, Teams TBD (ESPN)
9 p.m. -- College football: Wyoming at Fresno State (FS1)
9 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Battle for Atlantis Fifth-Place Game, Teams TBD (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. -- NBA: Denver at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA TV)
10:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal #2, Teams TBD (ESPN)
11 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Invitational, Consolation Game, Teams TBD (ESPN2)
SATURDAY
11 a.m. -- College football: Georgia Tech at Georgia (ESPN)
11 a.m. -- College football: Michigan at Ohio State (KFXA)
11 a.m. -- College football: South Carolina at Clemson (KCRG)
11 a.m. -- College football: West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)
11 a.m. -- College football: Rutgers at Maryland (BTN)
11 a.m. -- College football: Coastal Carolina at James Madison (ESPNU)
11 a.m. -- College football: Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic (CBSSN)
1 p.m. -- College football: Grambling vs. Southern (KWWL)
2 p.m. -- College football: Louisville at Kentucky (SEC Network)
2:30 p.m. -- College football: Auburn at Alabama (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. -- College football: Oregon at Oregon State (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. -- College football: Minnesota at Wisconsin (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. -- College football: Memphis at SMU (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. -- College football: Troy at Arkansas State (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. -- College football: Illinois at Northwestern (BTN)
2:30 p.m. -- College football: UAB at Louisiana Tech (CBSSN)
3 p.m. -- College football: Iowa State at TCU (KFXA)
5 p.m. -- NHL: St. Louis at Florida (Bally Sports Midwest)
6 p.m. -- College football: LSU at Texas A&M (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- College football: Central Florida at South Florida (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. -- College football: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)
6:30 p.m. -- College football: Notre Dame at USC (KCRG)
6:30 p.m. -- College football: Oklahoma at Texas Tech (FS1)
6:30 p.m. -- College football: Tulsa at Houston (ESPNU)
7 p.m. -- NBA: Oklahoma City at Houston (NBA TV)
7 p.m. -- College football: Kansas at Kansas State (KFXA)
8 p.m. -- College football: Air Force at San Diego State (CBSSN)
9 p.m. -- College football: FCS Playoffs, Southeast Missouri State at Montana (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. -- College football: Washington at Washington State (ESPN)
10 p.m. -- College football: BYU at Stanford (FS1)