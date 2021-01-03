 Skip to main content
What's up
What's up

What’s up

PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING

TODAY

Cedar Falls at Anamosa Invitational, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

TUESDAY

West at East, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Aplington-Parkersburg, 7:45 p.m.

GMG at Waterloo Christian, 7:45 p.m.

Valley Lutheran at Baxter, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

TUESDAY

East at West, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.

GMG at Waterloo Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Valley Lutheran at Baxter, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS' SWIMMING

TUESDAY

Dubuque Hempstead at Waterloo, Central Middle School, 6 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

1:55 p.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Southampton vs. Liverpool (NBCSP)

4 p.m. – College men’s basketball: Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville (ESPNU)

5 p.m. – College women’s basketball: Penn State at Ohio State (BTN)

6 p.m. – College women’s basketball: Indiana at Maryland (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – College men’s basketball: Howard at Norfolk State (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – College men’s basketball: Maryland at Indiana (BTN)

7 p.m. – NBA: Indiana at New Oreleans (FSM)

TUESDAY

6 p.m. – College men's basketball: Nebraska at Purdue (BTN)

6 p.m. – College football: Heisman Trophy presentation (ESPN)

6 p.m. – College men's basketball: Villanova at DePaul (FS1)

7 p.m. – College men's basketball: North Carolina at Miami (ESPN)

7 p.m. – NBA: L.A. Lakers at Memphis (FSM)

8 p.m. – College men's basketball: Rutgers at Michigan State (BTN)

8 p.m. – College men's basketball: Memphis at UCF (ESPNU)

8 p.m. – College men's basketball: Connecticut at Marquette (FS1)

9 p.m. – College men's basketball: Kansas at TCU (ESPN)

9:25 p.m. – NBA: Chicago at Portland (NSCH)

