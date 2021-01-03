What’s up
PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING
TODAY
Cedar Falls at Anamosa Invitational, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL
TUESDAY
West at East, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Aplington-Parkersburg, 7:45 p.m.
GMG at Waterloo Christian, 7:45 p.m.
Valley Lutheran at Baxter, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL
TUESDAY
East at West, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.
GMG at Waterloo Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Valley Lutheran at Baxter, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS' SWIMMING
TUESDAY
Dubuque Hempstead at Waterloo, Central Middle School, 6 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
1:55 p.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Southampton vs. Liverpool (NBCSP)
4 p.m. – College men’s basketball: Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville (ESPNU)
5 p.m. – College women’s basketball: Penn State at Ohio State (BTN)
6 p.m. – College women’s basketball: Indiana at Maryland (ESPN2)
6 p.m. – College men’s basketball: Howard at Norfolk State (ESPNU)
7 p.m. – College men’s basketball: Maryland at Indiana (BTN)
7 p.m. – NBA: Indiana at New Oreleans (FSM)
TUESDAY
6 p.m. – College men's basketball: Nebraska at Purdue (BTN)
6 p.m. – College football: Heisman Trophy presentation (ESPN)
6 p.m. – College men's basketball: Villanova at DePaul (FS1)
7 p.m. – College men's basketball: North Carolina at Miami (ESPN)
7 p.m. – NBA: L.A. Lakers at Memphis (FSM)
8 p.m. – College men's basketball: Rutgers at Michigan State (BTN)