What's up
What's up

What’s up

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

THURSDAY

Drake Relays, Drake Stadium Des Moines, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS' SOCCER

THURSDAY

Cedar Falls at East, Memorial Stadium, 6:45 p.m.

West at Linn-Mar, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS' SOCCER

THURSDAY

Cedar Falls at Waterloo, CVSC, 6:45 p.m.

PREP BOYS' TENNIS

THURSDAY

West at Cedar Falls, UNI courts, 4 p.m.

Aplington-Parkersburg at Columbus, 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS' TENNIS

THURSDAY

Iowa City West at East, 4 p.m.

Aplington-Parkersburg at Columbus, 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS' GOLF

THURSDAY

West at Waverly quad, 3:30 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

2 p.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Manchester City (NBCSP)

3 p.m. – MLB: St. Louis at Washington (FSM)

4 p.m. – College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament (BTN)

5 p.m. – Golf: LPGA Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (GOLF)

5:30 p.m. – MLB: Atlanta at New York Yankees (ESPN)

6 p.m. – College softball: Louisville at Kentucky (ESPNU)

6 p.m. – NHL: Nashville at Chicago (NBCSP)

6 p.m. – NBA: Chicago at Cleveland (NSCH)

6:30 p.m. – College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament (BTN)

6:30 p.m. – MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets (Marquee Sports Network)

8 p.m. – NHL: Teams TBA (NBCSP)

THURSDAY

5:30 p.m. – Golf: LPGA, HUGEL Air Premia LA Open (GOLF)

6 p.m. – College volleyball: NCAA semifinal, Washington vs. Kentucky (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. – College field hockey: Big Ten tournament (BTN)

6:30 p.m. – MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets (Marquee)

7 p.m. – College baseball: LSU at Ole Miss (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – NHL: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)

8 p.m. – NBA: Charlotte at Chicago (NSCH)

8 p.m. – College volleyball: NCAA semifinal, Texas vs. Wisconsin (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. – NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas (TNT)

