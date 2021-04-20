What’s up
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
THURSDAY
Drake Relays, Drake Stadium Des Moines, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS' SOCCER
THURSDAY
Cedar Falls at East, Memorial Stadium, 6:45 p.m.
West at Linn-Mar, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS' SOCCER
THURSDAY
Cedar Falls at Waterloo, CVSC, 6:45 p.m.
PREP BOYS' TENNIS
THURSDAY
West at Cedar Falls, UNI courts, 4 p.m.
Aplington-Parkersburg at Columbus, 4 p.m.
PREP GIRLS' TENNIS
THURSDAY
Iowa City West at East, 4 p.m.
Aplington-Parkersburg at Columbus, 4 p.m.
PREP GIRLS' GOLF
THURSDAY
West at Waverly quad, 3:30 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
2 p.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Manchester City (NBCSP)
3 p.m. – MLB: St. Louis at Washington (FSM)
4 p.m. – College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament (BTN)
5 p.m. – Golf: LPGA Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (GOLF)
5:30 p.m. – MLB: Atlanta at New York Yankees (ESPN)
6 p.m. – College softball: Louisville at Kentucky (ESPNU)
6 p.m. – NHL: Nashville at Chicago (NBCSP)
6 p.m. – NBA: Chicago at Cleveland (NSCH)
6:30 p.m. – College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament (BTN)
6:30 p.m. – MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets (Marquee Sports Network)
8 p.m. – NHL: Teams TBA (NBCSP)
THURSDAY
5:30 p.m. – Golf: LPGA, HUGEL Air Premia LA Open (GOLF)
6 p.m. – College volleyball: NCAA semifinal, Washington vs. Kentucky (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. – College field hockey: Big Ten tournament (BTN)
6:30 p.m. – MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets (Marquee)
7 p.m. – College baseball: LSU at Ole Miss (ESPNU)
7 p.m. – NHL: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)
8 p.m. – NBA: Charlotte at Chicago (NSCH)
8 p.m. – College volleyball: NCAA semifinal, Texas vs. Wisconsin (ESPN)
8:30 p.m. – NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas (TNT)