 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's up
0 comments

What's up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

TODAY

1:30 p.m. – Soccer: UEFA Nations League, Croatia vs. Portugal (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – College football: Akron at Kent State (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – College football: Ohio at Miami (Ohio) (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY

1:30 p.m. – Soccer: UEFA Nations League, Poland vs Netherlands (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – College football: Western Michigan at Central Michigan (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – College football: Northern Illinois at Ball State (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – Spring League football: Aviators vs. Generals (FS1)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News