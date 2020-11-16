TODAY
1:30 p.m. – Soccer: UEFA Nations League, Croatia vs. Portugal (ESPN2)
6 p.m. – College football: Akron at Kent State (ESPNU)
7 p.m. – College football: Ohio at Miami (Ohio) (ESPN)
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m. – Soccer: UEFA Nations League, Poland vs Netherlands (ESPN2)
6 p.m. – College football: Western Michigan at Central Michigan (ESPN2)
6 p.m. – College football: Northern Illinois at Ball State (ESPNU)
7 p.m. – Spring League football: Aviators vs. Generals (FS1)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!