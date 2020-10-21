Today
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A regional volleyball, Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Class 2A state qualifier, Waterloo Columbus at Jesup, 4 p.m.
Class 1A state qualifier, Valley Lutheran at Pekin, 4 p.m.
Friday
PREP FOOTBALL
Fort Dodge at West, 7 p.m.
C.R. Washington at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.
Osage at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Noon — Golf: LPGA Drive On Championship (GOLF)
4 p.m. — Golf: PGA ZOZO Championship (GOLF)
6:30 p.m. — College football: Arkansas State at Appalachian State (ESPN)
7 p.m. — NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia (KFXA)
Noon — Golf: LPGA Drive On Championship (GOLF)
2 p.m. — Boxing: Beterbiev vs. Deines (ESPN)
4 p.m. — Golf: PGA Zozo championship (GOLF)
6:30 p.m. — College football: Tulsa at South Florida (ESPN)
7 p.m. — MLB: World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay (KFXA)
7 p.m. — Figure staking: ISU Grand Prix State America (NBCSP)
