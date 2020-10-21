 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's up
0 comments

What's up

  • Updated
  • 0
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

Today

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A regional volleyball, Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Class 2A state qualifier, Waterloo Columbus at Jesup, 4 p.m.

Class 1A state qualifier, Valley Lutheran at Pekin, 4 p.m.

Friday

PREP FOOTBALL

Fort Dodge at West, 7 p.m.

C.R. Washington at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.

Osage at Columbus, 7 p.m.

TODAY

Noon — Golf: LPGA Drive On Championship (GOLF)

4 p.m. — Golf: PGA ZOZO Championship (GOLF)

6:30 p.m. — College football: Arkansas State at Appalachian State (ESPN)

7 p.m. — NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia (KFXA)

FRIDAY

Noon — Golf: LPGA Drive On Championship (GOLF)

2 p.m. — Boxing: Beterbiev vs. Deines (ESPN)

4 p.m. — Golf: PGA Zozo championship (GOLF)

6:30 p.m. — College football: Tulsa at South Florida (ESPN)

7 p.m. — MLB: World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay (KFXA)

7 p.m. — Figure staking: ISU Grand Prix State America (NBCSP)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News