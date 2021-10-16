 Skip to main content
What's up: Sunday and Monday's events

  Updated
  • 0
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

TODAY

UNI  at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

TODAY

8:30 a.m. – NFL: Miami at Jacksonville (KGAN)

10:30 a.m. – Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur (NBCSN)

11 a.m. – College soccer: Indiana at Penn State (BTN)

Noon – NFL: Kansas City at Washington (KGAN)

Noon – NFL: Green Bay at Chicago (KFXA)

Noon – MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls (ESPN)

Noon – College women’s soccer: Florida at Auburn (ESPNU)

1 p.m. – College women’s soccer: Michigan at Ohio State (BTN)

1 p.m. – College women’s volleyball: Penn State at Purdue (ESPN2)

1 p.m. – College women’s soccer: Kansas State at Oklahoma (Bally Sports Midwest)

1:30 p.m. – Golf: PGA Champions SAS Championship (GOLF)

2 p.m. – WNBA: Phoenix at Chicago (ESPN)

3:25 p.m. – NFL: Dallas at New England (KGAN)

4 p.m. – Golf: PGA The CJ Cup at Summit (GOLF)

6 p.m. – MLB: NL Championship Series, Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta (TBS)

7:20 p.m. – NFL: Seattle at Pittsburgh (KWWL)

MONDAY

7 p.m. – NFL: Buffalo at Tennessee (ESPN)

9 p.m. – NHL: St. Louis at Arizona (Bally Sports Midwest)

