What's up 112522

Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

TODAY

College football: Nebraska at Iowa, 3 p.m. 

College men’s basketball: Iowa State vs. North Carolina or Portland at Phil Knight Invitational, 2 or 4:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Emerald Coast Classic, Clemson vs. Iowa, Niceville, Fla, 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Iowa vs. Oregon State, Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

College wrestling: UNI at Cyclone Open, 9 a.m.

College wrestling: Penn at Iowa, TBA

College men’s basketball: Iowa State at Phil Knight Invitational, TBD

College men’s basketball: Northern Illinois at UNI, 1 p.m.

USHL Hockey: Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 6 p.m.

Prep Hockey: Sioux City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Prep girls’ wrestling: Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep boys’ swimming: Waterloo Swim at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.  

Live on TV

TODAY

10 a.m. -- College men's basketball: ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal #1, Teams TBD (ESPN2)

11 a.m. -- College football: Tulane at Cincinnati (KCRG)

11 a.m. -- College football: Baylor at Texas (ESPN)

11 a.m. -- College football: Utah State at Boise State (KGAN)

11 a.m. -- College football: Toledo at Western Michigan (ESPNU)

11 a.m. -- College football: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (CBSSN)

Noon -- College men's basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis, Third-place game, Teams TBD (ESPN)

12:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation Game, Teams TBD (ESPNews)

12:30 p.m. -- NHL: Montreal at Chicago (NBCSP)

1 p.m. -- Soccer: World Cup, United States vs. England (KFXA)

2 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Invitational, Consolation game, Teams TBD (ESPN2)

2 p.m. -- College football: Arizona State at Arizona (FS1)

2:30 p.m. -- College football: North Carolina State at North Carolina (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. -- College football: Arkansas at Missouri (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. -- College football: New Mexico at Colorado State (CBSSN)

2:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis, 7th-Place Game, Teams TBD (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal #1, Teams TBD (ESPN)

3 p.m. -- College football: Nebraska at Iowa (BTN)

3:30 p.m. -- College football: UCLA at CAL (KFXA)

4:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation game, Teams TBD (ESPNews)

4:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Invitational, Semifinal #1, Teams TBD (ESPN)

5 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Legacy, Consolation Game, Teams TBD (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis, Championship Game, Teams TBD (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. -- College football: Florida at Florida State (KCRG)

7 p.m. -- College men's basketball: ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal #2, Teams TBD (ESPN2)

7 p.m. -- NBA: New Orleans at Memphis (NBA TV)

7 p.m. -- NBA: Chicago at Oklahoma City (NBCSP)

7:30 p.m. -- College women's basketball: Iowa vs. Oregon State (ESPNU)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Legacy, Consolation Game, Teams TBD (ESPNews)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Invitational, Semifinal #2, Teams TBD (ESPN)

9 p.m. -- College football: Wyoming at Fresno State (FS1)

9 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Battle for Atlantis Fifth-Place Game, Teams TBD (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. -- NBA: Denver at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA TV)

10:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal #2, Teams TBD (ESPN)

11 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Phil Knight Invitational, Consolation Game, Teams TBD (ESPN2)

SATURDAY

11 a.m. -- College football: Georgia Tech at Georgia (ESPN)

11 a.m. -- College football: Michigan at Ohio State (KFXA)

11 a.m. -- College football: South Carolina at Clemson (KCRG)

11 a.m. -- College football: West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)

11 a.m. -- College football: Rutgers at Maryland (BTN)

11 a.m. -- College football: Coastal Carolina at James Madison (ESPNU)

11 a.m. -- College football: Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic (CBSSN)

1 p.m. -- College football: Grambling vs. Southern (KWWL)

2 p.m. -- College football: Louisville at Kentucky (SEC Network)

2:30 p.m. -- College football: Auburn at Alabama (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. -- College football: Oregon at Oregon State (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. -- College football: Minnesota at Wisconsin (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. -- College football: Memphis at SMU (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. -- College football: Troy at Arkansas State (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. -- College football: Illinois at Northwestern (BTN)

2:30 p.m. -- College football: UAB at Louisiana Tech (CBSSN)

3 p.m. -- College football: Iowa State at TCU (KFXA)

5 p.m. -- NHL: St. Louis at Florida (Bally Sports Midwest)

6 p.m. -- College football: LSU at Texas A&M (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- College football: Central Florida at South Florida (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. -- College football: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

6:30 p.m. -- College football: Notre Dame at USC (KCRG)

6:30 p.m. -- College football: Oklahoma at Texas Tech (FS1)

6:30 p.m. -- College football: Tulsa at Houston (ESPNU)

7 p.m. -- NBA: Oklahoma City at Houston (NBA TV)

7 p.m. -- College football: Kansas at Kansas State (KFXA)

8 p.m. -- College football: Air Force at San Diego State (CBSSN)

9 p.m. -- College football: FCS Playoffs, Southeast Missouri State at Montana (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. -- College football: Washington at Washington State (ESPN)

10 p.m. -- College football: BYU at Stanford (FS1)

