What’s Up
PREP VOLLEYBALL
TODAY
Class 5A regional, Fort Dodge at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.
Class 5A regional, Dubuque Hempstead at West, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WEDNESDAY
Hawkeye Community College at Southeastern Community College, West Burlington, 7 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
11:55 a.m. -- Soccer: UEFA Champions League, AEK Athlens vs. FC Bayern Munich (TNT)
2 p.m. -- Soccer: UEFA Champions League, Manchester United vs. Juventus (TNT)
5 p.m. -- College men's soccer: Penn State at Maryland (BTN)
7 p.m. -- College men's soccer: Michigan at Michigan State (BTN)
7 p.m. -- MLB: World Series Game 1, Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox (KFXA)
7 p.m. -- College football: Troy at South Alabama (ESPN2)
7 p.m. -- NHL: San Jose at Nashville (NBCSP)
7:30 p.m. -- NHL: Anaheim at Chicago (NSCH)
WEDNESDAY
11:55 a.m. -- Soccer: UEFA Champions League, PSV Eindhoven vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)
2 p.m. -- Soccer: UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona vs. FC Interazionale (TNT)
6 p.m. -- NBA: Dallas at Atlanta
6 p.m. -- NHL: Toronto at Winnipeg (NBCSP)
6 p.m. -- College volleyball: Nebraska at Ohio State (BTN)
7 p.m. -- MLB: World Series Game 2, Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox (KFXA)
7 p.m. -- NBA: Charlotte at Chicago (NSCH)
7:30 p.m. -- NBA: Indiana at San Antonio (FSM)
8 p.m. -- College volleyball: Northwestern at Iowa (BTN)
8:30 p.m. -- NBA: Philadelphia at Milwaukee (ESPN)
8:30 p.m. -- NHL: Tampa Bay at Colorado (NBCSP)
9 p.m. -- Golf: PGA WGC-HSBC Championship (GOLF)
