What’s Up

PREP VOLLEYBALL

TODAY

Class 5A regional, Fort Dodge at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.

Class 5A regional, Dubuque Hempstead at West, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

WEDNESDAY

Hawkeye Community College at Southeastern Community College, West Burlington, 7 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

11:55 a.m. -- Soccer: UEFA Champions League, AEK Athlens vs. FC Bayern Munich (TNT)

2 p.m. -- Soccer: UEFA Champions League, Manchester United vs. Juventus (TNT)

5 p.m. -- College men's soccer: Penn State at Maryland (BTN)

7 p.m. -- College men's soccer: Michigan at Michigan State (BTN)

7 p.m. -- MLB: World Series Game 1, Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox (KFXA)

7 p.m. -- College football: Troy at South Alabama (ESPN2)

7 p.m. -- NHL: San Jose at Nashville (NBCSP)

7:30 p.m. -- NHL: Anaheim at Chicago (NSCH)

WEDNESDAY

11:55 a.m. -- Soccer: UEFA Champions League, PSV Eindhoven vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)

2 p.m. -- Soccer: UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona vs. FC Interazionale (TNT)

6 p.m. -- NBA: Dallas at Atlanta

6 p.m. -- NHL: Toronto at Winnipeg (NBCSP)

6 p.m. -- College volleyball: Nebraska at Ohio State (BTN)

7 p.m. -- MLB: World Series Game 2, Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox (KFXA)

7 p.m. -- NBA: Charlotte at Chicago (NSCH)

7:30 p.m. -- NBA: Indiana at San Antonio (FSM)

8 p.m. -- College volleyball: Northwestern at Iowa (BTN)

8:30 p.m. -- NBA: Philadelphia at Milwaukee (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. -- NHL: Tampa Bay at Colorado (NBCSP)

9 p.m. -- Golf: PGA WGC-HSBC Championship (GOLF)

