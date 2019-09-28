Clip art sports

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY

UNI at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS' GOLF

MONDAY

West at Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional, Dubuque Golf and C.C., 9:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS' SWIMMING

MONDAY

Iowa City West at Cedar Falls, Holmes pool, 6 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

8:30 a.m. -- Soccer: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. SC Freiburg (FS1)

10:25 a.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Leicester City vs. Newcastle United (NBCSN)

11 a.m. -- Track and field: IAAF World Championships (KWWL)

Noon -- NFL: New England at Buffalo (KGAN)

Noon -- NFL: Kansas City at Detroit (KFXA)

Noon -- College women's soccer: Penn St. at Wisconsin (ESPNU)

Noon -- Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship (GOLF)

12:30 p.m. -- Track and field: IAAF World Championships (NBCSN)

1 p.m. -- Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Series Roval 400 (KWWL)

1 p.m. -- College women's volleyball: Ohio St. at Michigan (BTN)

1 p.m. -- Soccer: NWSL, Portland at Seattle (ESPN2)

1 p.m. -- Drag racing: NHRA Midwest Nationals (FS1)

2 p.m. -- Esports: Overwatch League Grand Finals, San Francisco vs. Vancouver (KCRG)

2 p.m. -- WNBA playoffs: Connecticut at Washington (ESPN)

2 p.m. -- College women's volleyball: Kentucky at Missouri (ESPNU)

2 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (FSM)

2 p.m. -- MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox

2 p.m. -- MLB: Cleveland at Washington (TBS)

3 p.m. -- Golf: Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship (GOLF)

3:25 p.m. -- NFL: Minnesota at Chicago (KGAN)

4 p.m. -- College women's soccer: Georgia at Missouri (ESPNU)

4 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls (FS1)

5 p.m. -- Golf: PGA Safeway Open (GOLF)

6:30 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, Los Angeles at Minnesota United (FS1)

7:15 p.m. -- NFL: Dallas at New Orleans (KWWL)

MONDAY

1:55 p.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Manchester United vs. Arsenal (NBCSN)

7 p.m. -- NFL: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

