What’s up
USHL HOCKEYTODAYWaterloo vs. Fargo, USHL Fall Classic, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALLTODAYDubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, UNI-Dome, 7:15 p.m.
East at Charles City, 7:15 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at West, Memorial Stadium, 7:15 p.m.
Oelwein at Columbus, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALLSATURDAYColumbus, East, West at Cedar Falls Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLFRIDAYEvansville at UNI, McLeod Center, 6 p.m.
SATURDAYIndiana State at UNI, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLSATURDAYUNI at Weber State, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERSATURDAYIllinois State at UNI, CVSC, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYSATURDAYUNI (M-W) at Griak Invitational, Minneapolis, 9 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRYSATURDAYColumbus (B-G) at Independence Invite, 8:45 a.m.
Live on TV
TODAY8:30 a.m. — Track and field: IAAF World Championships (NBCSN)
11:30 a.m. — Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship (GOLF)
3 p.m. — Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship (GOLF)
3:30 p.m. — MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, Game 1 (NBCSCH)
5 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Michigan at Penn St. (BTN)
5 p.m. — Drag racing: NHRA Friday Nitro (FS1)
5 p.m. — Golf: PGA Safeway Open (GOLF)
6 p.m. — College football: Duke at Virginia Tech (ESPN)
7 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (ESPN2, FSM)
7 p.m. — College football: Penn St. at Maryland (FS1)
7 p.m. — MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, Game 2 (NBCSCH)
7:30 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Nebraska at Illinois (BTN)
7:30 p.m. — Prep football: Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. St. John’s (DC) (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m. — College football: Arizona St. at California (ESPN)
11:30 p.m. — Rugby: World Cup, Argentina vs. Tonga (NBCSN)
SATURDAY 8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, SC Paderborn, vs. Bayern Munich
11:30 a.m. — Soccer: Everton vs. Manchester City (KWWL)
11:30 a.m. — Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship (GOLF)
11:30 a.m. — Auto racing: Xfinity Drive for the Cure 250, qualifying (NBCSP)
1 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Bank of American 400, final practice (NBCSP)
1:30 p.m. — Track and field: IAAF World Championships (KWWL)
2:30 p.m. — Auto racing: Xfinity Drive for the Cure 250 (NBCSP)
3 p.m. — MLB: Cleveland at Washington (FS1)
3 p.m. — Golf: PGA Champions PURE Insurance Championship (GOLF)
5 p.m. — Golf: PGA Safeway Open (GOLF)
5:30 p.m. — Horse racing: Breeders Cup from Santa Anita (NBCSP)
6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (KFXA)
6 p.m. — MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox (KCRG 9.2)
7 p.m. — College volleyball: Purdue at Minnesota (BTN)
7 p.m. — Women’s soccer: Utah at Chicago (NSCH)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.