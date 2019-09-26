Clip art sports

USHL HOCKEYTODAYWaterloo vs. Fargo, USHL Fall Classic, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALLTODAYDubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, UNI-Dome, 7:15 p.m.

East at Charles City, 7:15 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at West, Memorial Stadium, 7:15 p.m.

Oelwein at Columbus, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALLSATURDAYColumbus, East, West at Cedar Falls Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLFRIDAYEvansville at UNI, McLeod Center, 6 p.m.

SATURDAYIndiana State at UNI, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALLSATURDAYUNI at Weber State, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERSATURDAYIllinois State at UNI, CVSC, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYSATURDAYUNI (M-W) at Griak Invitational, Minneapolis, 9 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRYSATURDAYColumbus (B-G) at Independence Invite, 8:45 a.m.

Live on TV

TODAY8:30 a.m. — Track and field: IAAF World Championships (NBCSN)

11:30 a.m. — Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship (GOLF)

3 p.m. — Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship (GOLF)

3:30 p.m. — MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, Game 1 (NBCSCH)

5 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Michigan at Penn St. (BTN)

5 p.m. — Drag racing: NHRA Friday Nitro (FS1)

5 p.m. — Golf: PGA Safeway Open (GOLF)

6 p.m. — College football: Duke at Virginia Tech (ESPN)

7 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (ESPN2, FSM)

7 p.m. — College football: Penn St. at Maryland (FS1)

7 p.m. — MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, Game 2 (NBCSCH)

7:30 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Nebraska at Illinois (BTN)

7:30 p.m. — Prep football: Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. St. John’s (DC) (ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. — College football: Arizona St. at California (ESPN)

11:30 p.m. — Rugby: World Cup, Argentina vs. Tonga (NBCSN)

SATURDAY 8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, SC Paderborn, vs. Bayern Munich

11:30 a.m. — Soccer: Everton vs. Manchester City (KWWL)

11:30 a.m. — Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship (GOLF)

11:30 a.m. — Auto racing: Xfinity Drive for the Cure 250, qualifying (NBCSP)

1 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Bank of American 400, final practice (NBCSP)

1:30 p.m. — Track and field: IAAF World Championships (KWWL)

2:30 p.m. — Auto racing: Xfinity Drive for the Cure 250 (NBCSP)

3 p.m. — MLB: Cleveland at Washington (FS1)

3 p.m. — Golf: PGA Champions PURE Insurance Championship (GOLF)

5 p.m. — Golf: PGA Safeway Open (GOLF)

5:30 p.m. — Horse racing: Breeders Cup from Santa Anita (NBCSP)

6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (KFXA)

6 p.m. — MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox (KCRG 9.2)

7 p.m. — College volleyball: Purdue at Minnesota (BTN)

7 p.m. — Women’s soccer: Utah at Chicago (NSCH)

