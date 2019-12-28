What’s Up
COLLEGE WRESTLING TODAY
UNI at Midlands Championships, Hoffman Estates, Ill.
MONDAY
UNI at Midlands Championships, Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Live on TV
TODAY
10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton (NBCSN)
11 a.m. — College men’s basketball: Bryant at Maryland (BTN)
11 a.m. — College men’s basketball: Cornell at Penn St. (ESPNU)
11 a.m. — College men’s basketball: West Virginia at Ohio St. (FS1)
Noon — NFL: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City (KGAN)
Noon — NFL: Chicago at Minnesota (KFXA)
1 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Texas-Corpus Christi at Nebraska (BTN)
1 p.m. — College men’s basketball: North Carolina A&T at Illinois (ESPNU)
1 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Mass.-Lowell at Michigan (FS1)
1 p.m. — College women’s basketball: Syracuse at Louisville (ESPN2)
2 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Kansas at Stanford (KCRG)
2 p.m. — NHL: Winnipeg at St. Louis (FSM)
3 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Hartford at Northwestern (BTN)
3 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Kennesaw St. at Iowa (ESPNU)
3 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Navy at Virginia (ESPN2)
3 p.m. — College women’s basketball: Providence at Villanova (FS1)
3:25 p.m. — NFL: Washington at Dallas (KFXA)
3:25 p.m. — NFL: Tennessee at Houston (KGAN)
4 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Loyola (Md.) at VCU (NBCSN)
4 p.m. — NHL: Chicago at Columbus (NBCSCH)
5 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Arkansas at Indiana (BTN)
6 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Bethune-Cookman at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Western Michigan at Michigan St. (BTN)
7:15 p.m. — NFL: San Francisco at Seattle (KWWL)
7:30 p.m. — NHL: Philadelphia at Anaheim (NBCSCH)
8:30 p.m. — NBA: Dallas at L.A. Lakers (ESPN)
MONDAY 11 a.m. — College men’s basketball: Canisius at Pittsburgh (FSM)
11:30 a.m. — College football: First Responder Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (ESPN)
1 p.m. — College women’s basketball: Pittsburgh at North Carolina (FSM)
3 p.m. — College football: Redbox Bowl, California vs. Illinois (KFXA)
3 p.m. — College football: Music City Bowl, Mississippi St. vs. Louisville (ESPN)
5:30 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Xavier at Villanova (FS1)
7 p.m. — College football: Orange Bowl, Florida vs. Virginia (ESPN)
7 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Southern Illinois at Indiana St. (FSM)
7 p.m. — NBA: Milwaukee at Chicago (NBCSCH)
7:30 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Seton Hall at DePaul (FS1)
