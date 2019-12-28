Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

What’s Up

COLLEGE WRESTLING TODAY

UNI at Midlands Championships, Hoffman Estates, Ill.

MONDAY

UNI at Midlands Championships, Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Live on TV

TODAY

10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton (NBCSN)

11 a.m. — College men’s basketball: Bryant at Maryland (BTN)

11 a.m. — College men’s basketball: Cornell at Penn St. (ESPNU)

11 a.m. — College men’s basketball: West Virginia at Ohio St. (FS1)

Noon — NFL: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City (KGAN)

Noon — NFL: Chicago at Minnesota (KFXA)

1 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Texas-Corpus Christi at Nebraska (BTN)

1 p.m. — College men’s basketball: North Carolina A&T at Illinois (ESPNU)

1 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Mass.-Lowell at Michigan (FS1)

1 p.m. — College women’s basketball: Syracuse at Louisville (ESPN2)

2 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Kansas at Stanford (KCRG)

2 p.m. — NHL: Winnipeg at St. Louis (FSM)

3 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Hartford at Northwestern (BTN)

3 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Kennesaw St. at Iowa (ESPNU)

3 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Navy at Virginia (ESPN2)

3 p.m. — College women’s basketball: Providence at Villanova (FS1)

3:25 p.m. — NFL: Washington at Dallas (KFXA)

3:25 p.m. — NFL: Tennessee at Houston (KGAN)

4 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Loyola (Md.) at VCU (NBCSN)

4 p.m. — NHL: Chicago at Columbus (NBCSCH)

5 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Arkansas at Indiana (BTN)

6 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Bethune-Cookman at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Western Michigan at Michigan St. (BTN)

7:15 p.m. — NFL: San Francisco at Seattle (KWWL)

7:30 p.m. — NHL: Philadelphia at Anaheim (NBCSCH)

8:30 p.m. — NBA: Dallas at L.A. Lakers (ESPN)

MONDAY 11 a.m. — College men’s basketball: Canisius at Pittsburgh (FSM)

11:30 a.m. — College football: First Responder Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (ESPN)

1 p.m. — College women’s basketball: Pittsburgh at North Carolina (FSM)

3 p.m. — College football: Redbox Bowl, California vs. Illinois (KFXA)

3 p.m. — College football: Music City Bowl, Mississippi St. vs. Louisville (ESPN)

5:30 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Xavier at Villanova (FS1)

7 p.m. — College football: Orange Bowl, Florida vs. Virginia (ESPN)

7 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Southern Illinois at Indiana St. (FSM)

7 p.m. — NBA: Milwaukee at Chicago (NBCSCH)

7:30 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Seton Hall at DePaul (FS1)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments