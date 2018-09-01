Subscribe for 33¢ / day
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

TODAY

UNI vs. Central Michigan, Iowa City, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

TODAY

Wartburg, Luther at Sail Classic, Pheasant Ridge, 9 a.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

7:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Cardiff City FC vs. Arsenal FC (NBCSN)

8:05 a.m. — Auto racing: Formula 1 Heineken Italian Grand Prix (ESPN2)

8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf (FS1)

9:55 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Watford FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur FC (NBCSN)

11 a.m. — College football: Prairie View A&M vs. North Carolina Central (ESPN2)

11 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, FC Schalke 04 vs. Hertha BSC Berlin (FS1)

Noon — Golf: PGA Dell Technologies Championship (GOLF)

12:30 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (TBS)

1 p.m. — MLB: Cincinnati at St. Louis (FSM)

1 p.m. — MLB: Boston at Chicago White Sox (NBCSCH)

2 p.m. — Golf: PGA Dell Technologies Championship (KWWL)

2 p.m. — WNBA playoffs: Semifinals TBD (ESPN2)

2 p.m. — Golf: Web.com DAP Championship (GOLF)

2 p.m. — Auto racing: IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Drag racing: NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals (FS1)

4 p.m. — WNBA playoffs: Semifinals TBD (ESPN2)

4 p.m. — Golf: Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic (GOLF)

5 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles Southern 500 (NBCSN)

6 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

6 p.m. — Golf: LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic (GOLF)

6:30 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, Atlanta United FC at D.C. United (FS1)

6:35 p.m. — College football: Miami vs. LSU (KCRG)

7 p.m. — MLB: L.A. Angels at Houston (ESPN)

MONDAY

10 a.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

10 a.m. — Drag racing: NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals (FS1)

10:30 a.m. — Golf: PGA Dell Technologies Championship (GOLF)

Noon — Drag racing: NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals (KFXA)

Noon — MLB: Boston at Atlanta (ESPN)

Noon — MLB: St. Louis at Washington (FSM)

12:30 p.m. — Golf: PGA Dell Technologies Championship (KWWL)

1 p.m. — MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox (NBCSCH)

3 p.m. — MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (ESPN)

7 p.m. — College football: Virginia Tech at Florida St. (ESPN)

