What’s Up
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
TODAY
UNI vs. Central Michigan, Iowa City, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
TODAY
Wartburg, Luther at Sail Classic, Pheasant Ridge, 9 a.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
7:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Cardiff City FC vs. Arsenal FC (NBCSN)
8:05 a.m. — Auto racing: Formula 1 Heineken Italian Grand Prix (ESPN2)
8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf (FS1)
9:55 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Watford FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur FC (NBCSN)
11 a.m. — College football: Prairie View A&M vs. North Carolina Central (ESPN2)
11 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, FC Schalke 04 vs. Hertha BSC Berlin (FS1)
Noon — Golf: PGA Dell Technologies Championship (GOLF)
12:30 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (TBS)
1 p.m. — MLB: Cincinnati at St. Louis (FSM)
1 p.m. — MLB: Boston at Chicago White Sox (NBCSCH)
2 p.m. — Golf: PGA Dell Technologies Championship (KWWL)
2 p.m. — WNBA playoffs: Semifinals TBD (ESPN2)
2 p.m. — Golf: Web.com DAP Championship (GOLF)
2 p.m. — Auto racing: IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland (NBCSN)
3 p.m. — Drag racing: NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals (FS1)
4 p.m. — WNBA playoffs: Semifinals TBD (ESPN2)
4 p.m. — Golf: Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic (GOLF)
5 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles Southern 500 (NBCSN)
6 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
6 p.m. — Golf: LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic (GOLF)
6:30 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, Atlanta United FC at D.C. United (FS1)
6:35 p.m. — College football: Miami vs. LSU (KCRG)
7 p.m. — MLB: L.A. Angels at Houston (ESPN)
MONDAY
10 a.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
10 a.m. — Drag racing: NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals (FS1)
10:30 a.m. — Golf: PGA Dell Technologies Championship (GOLF)
Noon — Drag racing: NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals (KFXA)
Noon — MLB: Boston at Atlanta (ESPN)
Noon — MLB: St. Louis at Washington (FSM)
12:30 p.m. — Golf: PGA Dell Technologies Championship (KWWL)
1 p.m. — MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox (NBCSCH)
3 p.m. — MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (ESPN)
7 p.m. — College football: Virginia Tech at Florida St. (ESPN)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.