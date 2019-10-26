What’s up
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
TODAY
Upper Iowa at UNI (exhibition), McLeod Center, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
MONDAY
UNI at Rainbow Wahine Classic, Kapolei, Hawaii
Live on TV
TODAY
7:30 a.m. — Golf: European PGA Portugal Masters (GOLF)
8:55 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton (NBCSN)
9:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs,. Augsburg (FS1)
11 a.m. — College women’s volleyball: Minnesota at Michigan St. (BTN)
11 a.m. — College women’s volleyball: Miami at Georgia Tech (FSM)
11:30 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur (KWWL)
Noon — NFL: Denver at Indianapolis (KGAN)
Noon — NFL: L.A. Chargers at Chicago (KFXA)
Noon — College women’s volleyball: Alabama at South Carolina (ESPNU)
1:30 p.m. — Auto racing: Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico (KCRG)
1:30 p.m. — Rugby: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (KWWL)
2 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Wisconsin at Northwestern (BTN)
2 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ESPNU)
2 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Series First Data 500 (NBCSN)
2:30 p.m. — Soccer: NWSL, Chicago at North Carolina (ESPN)
2:50 p.m. — Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup, U.S. vs. Senegal (FS1)
3:25 p.m. — NFL: Cleveland at New England (KGAN)
3:30 p.m. — Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix (KWWL)
4 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Missouri at Texas A&M (ESPNU)
4 p.m. — NHL: St. Louis at Detroit (FSM)
6 p.m. — NHL: L.A. Kings at Chicago (NBCSCH)
7 p.m. — Baseball: World Series Game 5, Houston at Washington (KFXA)
7:15 p.m. — NFL: Green Bay at Kansas City (KWWL)
MONDAY
6 p.m. — NBA: Indiana at Detroit (FSM)
6 p.m. — NBA: Chicago at N.Y. Knicks (NBCSCH)
7 p.m. — NFL: Miami at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
