COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

TODAY

Upper Iowa at UNI (exhibition), McLeod Center, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

MONDAY

UNI at Rainbow Wahine Classic, Kapolei, Hawaii

Live on TV

TODAY

7:30 a.m. — Golf: European PGA Portugal Masters (GOLF)

8:55 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton (NBCSN)

9:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs,. Augsburg (FS1)

11 a.m. — College women’s volleyball: Minnesota at Michigan St. (BTN)

11 a.m. — College women’s volleyball: Miami at Georgia Tech (FSM)

11:30 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur (KWWL)

Noon — NFL: Denver at Indianapolis (KGAN)

Noon — NFL: L.A. Chargers at Chicago (KFXA)

Noon — College women’s volleyball: Alabama at South Carolina (ESPNU)

1:30 p.m. — Auto racing: Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico (KCRG)

1:30 p.m. — Rugby: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (KWWL)

2 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Wisconsin at Northwestern (BTN)

2 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ESPNU)

2 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Series First Data 500 (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. — Soccer: NWSL, Chicago at North Carolina (ESPN)

2:50 p.m. — Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup, U.S. vs. Senegal (FS1)

3:25 p.m. — NFL: Cleveland at New England (KGAN)

3:30 p.m. — Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix (KWWL)

4 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Missouri at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

4 p.m. — NHL: St. Louis at Detroit (FSM)

6 p.m. — NHL: L.A. Kings at Chicago (NBCSCH)

7 p.m. — Baseball: World Series Game 5, Houston at Washington (KFXA)

7:15 p.m. — NFL: Green Bay at Kansas City (KWWL)

MONDAY

6 p.m. — NBA: Indiana at Detroit (FSM)

6 p.m. — NBA: Chicago at N.Y. Knicks (NBCSCH)

7 p.m. — NFL: Miami at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

