NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
TODAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
THURSDAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
8 a.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
Noon — Baseball: Little League, Southwest final (ESPN)
12:30 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (KCRG 9.2)
1 p.m. — MLB: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)
2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southeast final (ESPN)
2:10 P.M. — MLB: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSM)
3 p.m. — Golf: U.S. Women’s Amateur (FS1)
6 p.m. — MLB: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. — Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship (FS1)
8 p.m. — Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship (FS1)
THURSDAY
9 a.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
9:30 a.m. — LPGA: Scottish Open (GOLF)
10 a.m. — Baseball: Little League, Midwest Regional (ESPN)
11 a.m. — Tennis: ATP Rogers Cup (ESPN2)
Noon — Baseball: Little League, New England semifinal (ESPN)
1 p.m. — Golf: PGA Northern Trust (GOLF)
2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Northwest semifinal (ESPN)
3 p.m. — Golf: U.S. Women's Amateur (FS1)
4 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Great Lakes semifinal (ESPN)
5 p.m. — Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Portland Open (GOLF)
6 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Mid-Atlantic semifinal (ESPN)
6 p.m. — Mixed Martial Arts: Professional Fighters League (ESPN2)
6 p.m. — Pan Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (NSCH)
7 p.m. — NFL preseason: Carolina at Chicago (KFXA)
7 p.m. — NFL preseason: Houston at Green Bay (KWWL)
8 p.m. — Baseball: Little League West semifinal (ESPN)
9 p.m. — WNBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles (ESPN2)
