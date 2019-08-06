Clip art sports

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

TODAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

THURSDAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

8 a.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)

Noon — Baseball: Little League, Southwest final (ESPN)

12:30 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (KCRG 9.2)

1 p.m. — MLB: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)

2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southeast final (ESPN)

2:10 P.M. — MLB: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSM)

3 p.m. — Golf: U.S. Women’s Amateur (FS1)

6 p.m. — MLB: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. — Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship (FS1)

8 p.m. — Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship (FS1)

THURSDAY

9 a.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)

9:30 a.m. — LPGA: Scottish Open (GOLF)

10 a.m. — Baseball: Little League, Midwest Regional (ESPN)

11 a.m. — Tennis: ATP Rogers Cup (ESPN2)

Noon — Baseball: Little League, New England semifinal (ESPN)

1 p.m. — Golf: PGA Northern Trust (GOLF)

2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Northwest semifinal (ESPN)

3 p.m. — Golf: U.S. Women's Amateur (FS1)

4 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Great Lakes semifinal (ESPN)

5 p.m. — Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Portland Open (GOLF)

6 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Mid-Atlantic semifinal (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Mixed Martial Arts: Professional Fighters League (ESPN2)

6 p.m. — Pan Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)

6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (NSCH)

7 p.m. — NFL preseason: Carolina at Chicago (KFXA)

7 p.m. — NFL preseason: Houston at Green Bay (KWWL)

8 p.m. — Baseball: Little League West semifinal (ESPN)

9 p.m. — WNBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles (ESPN2)

