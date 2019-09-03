Clip art sports

PREP BOYS’ GOLF

THURSDAY

West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson quad, Jones Park, 3:15 p.m.

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Prairie Invite, Airport National, 3:15 p.m.

Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar at East, Gates Park, 3:15 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING

THURSDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

THURSDAY

Central City at Waterloo Christian, 7 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

THURSDAY

Cedar Falls, West at Ames Invite (B-G), Iowa State, 4 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

11 a.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)

6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (NSCH)

6 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. — MLB: San Francisco at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. — College volleyball: Minnesota at Texas (FS1)

THURSDAY

Noon — MLB: San Francisco at St. Louis (FSM)

Noon — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (NSCH)

6 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open women’s semifinals (ESPN)

6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (NSCH)

7 p.m. — Prep football: Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas) (ESPN2)

7:15 p.m. — NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (KWWL)

