PREP BOYS’ GOLF
THURSDAY
West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson quad, Jones Park, 3:15 p.m.
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Prairie Invite, Airport National, 3:15 p.m.
Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar at East, Gates Park, 3:15 p.m.
PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING
THURSDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
THURSDAY
Central City at Waterloo Christian, 7 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
THURSDAY
Cedar Falls, West at Ames Invite (B-G), Iowa State, 4 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
11 a.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)
6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (NSCH)
6 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. — MLB: San Francisco at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. — College volleyball: Minnesota at Texas (FS1)
THURSDAY
Noon — MLB: San Francisco at St. Louis (FSM)
Noon — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (NSCH)
6 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open women’s semifinals (ESPN)
6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (NSCH)
7 p.m. — Prep football: Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas) (ESPN2)
7:15 p.m. — NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (KWWL)
