PREP BOYS' GOLF

MONDAY

Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar Invitational, Hunter's Ridge, 9:45 a.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

Noon -- Softball: Little League World Series (ESPN2)

3 p.m. -- Softball: Little League World Series (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- MLB: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (NBCSCH)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Washington at St. Louis (FSM)

TUESDAY

1 p.m. -- MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)

6 p.m. -- Softball: Little League World Series first semifinal, Teams TBD (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (KCRG 9.2)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Washington at St. Louis (FSM)

8:30 p.m. -- Softball: Little League World Series second semifinal, Teams TBD (ESPN2)

