What’s up
PREP BOYS' GOLF
MONDAY
Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar Invitational, Hunter's Ridge, 9:45 a.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
Noon -- Softball: Little League World Series (ESPN2)
3 p.m. -- Softball: Little League World Series (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- MLB: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (NBCSCH)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Washington at St. Louis (FSM)
TUESDAY
1 p.m. -- MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)
6 p.m. -- Softball: Little League World Series first semifinal, Teams TBD (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (KCRG 9.2)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Washington at St. Louis (FSM)
8:30 p.m. -- Softball: Little League World Series second semifinal, Teams TBD (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.