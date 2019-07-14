What's Up
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
TUESDAY
All-Star Game, Riverfront Stadium, 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
TODAY
Class 3A regional final, New Hampton at Columbus, 7 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
TODAY
Cedar Falls at Decorah (JV-V), 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
West at Waverly-Shell Rock (JV-V), 5 p.m.
Class 2A district semifinal, Columbus vs. Denver, at North Linn, 5 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
6 p.m. -- MLB: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia (ESPN)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Pittsburgh at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (NBCSCH)
7:15 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (WGN)
8 p.m. -- NBA Summer League: Playoff championship, TBD (ESPN2)
TUESDAY
8 a.m. -- Cycling: Tour de France (NBCSN)
6 p.m. -- Bowling: PBA League quarterfinals (FS1)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Pittsburgh at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (NSCH)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (KCRG 9.2)
8 p.m. -- Soccer: Champions Cup, ACF Fiorentina vs. CD Guadalajara (ESPN2)
8 p.m. -- Bowling: PGA League quarterfinals (FS1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.