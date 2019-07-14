Clip art sports

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

TUESDAY

All-Star Game, Riverfront Stadium, 7 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

TODAY

Class 3A regional final, New Hampton at Columbus, 7 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

TODAY

Cedar Falls at Decorah (JV-V), 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

West at Waverly-Shell Rock (JV-V), 5 p.m.

Class 2A district semifinal, Columbus vs. Denver, at North Linn, 5 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

6 p.m. -- MLB: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia (ESPN)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Pittsburgh at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (NBCSCH)

7:15 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (WGN)

8 p.m. -- NBA Summer League: Playoff championship, TBD (ESPN2)

TUESDAY

8 a.m. -- Cycling: Tour de France (NBCSN)

6 p.m. -- Bowling: PBA League quarterfinals (FS1)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Pittsburgh at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (NSCH)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (KCRG 9.2)

8 p.m. -- Soccer: Champions Cup, ACF Fiorentina vs. CD Guadalajara (ESPN2)

8 p.m. -- Bowling: PGA League quarterfinals (FS1)

