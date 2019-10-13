What’s up
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
TODAY
UNI at Arkansas St. Bubba Barnett Invitational
TUESDAY
UNI at Arkansas St. Bubba Barnett Invitational
PREP VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY
West at Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.
Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.
East at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING AND DIVING
TUESDAY
Waterloo at Iowa City High High, 6 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
Noon — NHL: St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders (FSM)
2 p.m. — Golf: LPGA Senior Championship (GOLF)
6 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Georgetown at Maryland (FS1)
7 p.m. — NFL: Detroit at Green Bay (ESPN)
7 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLCS Game 3, St. Louis at Washington (TBS)
7:30 p.m. — NHL: Edmonton at Chicago (NBCSCH)
TUESDAY
2 p.m. — Golf: LPGA Senior Championship (GOLF)
3 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALCS Game 3, Houston at New York (FS1)
6 p.m. — NHL: Tampa Bay at Montreal (NBCSP)
6:15 p.m. — Soccer: CONCACAF Nations League, Canada vs. USA (ESPN2)
7 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLCS Game 4, St. Louis at Washington (TBS)
