COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

TODAY

UNI at Arkansas St. Bubba Barnett Invitational

TUESDAY

PREP VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY

West at Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.

Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.

East at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING AND DIVING

TUESDAY

Waterloo at Iowa City High High, 6 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

Noon — NHL: St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders (FSM)

2 p.m. — Golf: LPGA Senior Championship (GOLF)

6 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Georgetown at Maryland (FS1)

7 p.m. — NFL: Detroit at Green Bay (ESPN)

7 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLCS Game 3, St. Louis at Washington (TBS)

7:30 p.m. — NHL: Edmonton at Chicago (NBCSCH)

TUESDAY

2 p.m. — Golf: LPGA Senior Championship (GOLF)

3 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALCS Game 3, Houston at New York (FS1)

6 p.m. — NHL: Tampa Bay at Montreal (NBCSP)

6:15 p.m. — Soccer: CONCACAF Nations League, Canada vs. USA (ESPN2)

7 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLCS Game 4, St. Louis at Washington (TBS)

