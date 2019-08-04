What’s up
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
TODAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
10 a.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
6 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southeast Region semifinal (ESPN2)
6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (NSCH)
6:30 p.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
7 p.m. — MLB: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (KCRG 9.2, ESPN)
9 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSM)
TUESDAY
10 a.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
Noon — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (NSCH)
4 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southeast Region semifinal (ESPN)
5 p.m. — Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship (FS1)
6 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southwest Region semifinal (ESPN)
9 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSM)
9 p.m. — MLB: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)
