Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

What’s up

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

TODAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

10 a.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)

6 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southeast Region semifinal (ESPN2)

6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (NSCH)

6:30 p.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)

7 p.m. — MLB: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (KCRG 9.2, ESPN)

9 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSM)

TUESDAY

10 a.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)

Noon — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (NSCH)

4 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southeast Region semifinal (ESPN)

5 p.m. — Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship (FS1)

6 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southwest Region semifinal (ESPN)

9 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSM)

9 p.m. — MLB: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments